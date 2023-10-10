Firefighters at scene of Dundee house blaze

Firefighters are in attendance at a house blaze in Dundee.

They were called to the fire in Fairbairn Street at around 3.40pm.

Three appliances initially attended the incident, with two remaining at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We received a call at 3.39pm to attend a house on fire in Fairbairn Street.

“We sent three appliances. Two remain at the scene.

“Firefighters are using hose reel jets and CO2 extinguishers to fight the fire.”

Police Scotland has been asked for comment.

More to follow.