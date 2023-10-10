Crash involving motorbike and pedestrian closes Perth city centre

Kinnoull Street in Perth is closed due to a collision between a motorbike and pedestrian.

The crash is reported to have happened just after 4pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Kinnoull Street, Perth, around 4.05pm on Tuesday.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

One witness said: “I was there just as it happened.

“I could see that a motorbike and a pedestrian were involved.

“Police have closed off the area to motorists.”

Another eye-witness said: “There are two police cars, an ambulance response car and one ambulance on scene.

“There are a number of onlookers including pedestrians, officer workers in Pullar House and The Bothy restaurant which are on either side of the incident.

“An off duty nurse also appears to be one of those providing initial first aid care until paramedics arrived.”

More to follow.