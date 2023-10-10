Crash involving motorbike and pedestrian closes Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crash involving motorbike and pedestrian closes Perth city centre

Kinnoull Street is closed after reports of a motorcyclist and pedestrian colliding.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Perth crash
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Stuart Cowper

Kinnoull Street in Perth is closed due to a collision between a motorbike and pedestrian.

The crash is reported to have happened just after 4pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Kinnoull Street, Perth, around 4.05pm on Tuesday.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Perth crash
The scene of the crash. Image: Stuart Cowper 

One witness said: “I was there just as it happened.

“I could see that a motorbike and a pedestrian were involved.

“Police have closed off the area to motorists.”

Another eye-witness said: “There are two police cars, an ambulance response car and one ambulance on scene.

“There are a number of onlookers including pedestrians, officer workers in Pullar House and The Bothy restaurant which are on either side of the incident.

“An off duty nurse also appears to be one of those providing initial first aid care until paramedics arrived.”

More to follow.

