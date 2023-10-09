Search continues for missing 77-year-old man in the River Tay

Searches will continue on Monday morning to trace a 77-year-old man who got into trouble at the River Tay.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene near Strathtay at around 5.30pm on Sunday following a report of concern for a person.

A boat and two appliances were deployed to the scene by the SFRS but were stood down later on Sunday night.

Both Police Scotland and the SFRS confirmed the search will continue on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 5.30pm on Sunday, we received a report of concern for a 77-year-old man in the water at the River Tay, near Strathtay.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow