Dundee Hooley to return following success of its first year

Plans have been announced for the second Dundee Hooley, kickstarting the city’s Christmas celebrations.

The event, which celebrates St Andrew’s Day, takes place from 3pm to 7.30pm on Saturday, November 25.

Lights inspired by the city, as well as the City Square installation, will return with free, family-friendly events taking place throughout December.

What can visitors expect?

City Square will host activities including performances from Pyro Celtica, bubble fun with Poppy Bubbles and music live on stage.

Street traders will be on hand to provide warm food and drinks.

From 5.30pm, a torchlit parade led by the Lord Provost will wind along Murraygate and into the High Street, congregating in City Square.

The public are invited to carry the provided live torches, or to take part in a lantern section while community groups and performers from Thingumajig Theatre, Urban Moves and Brass, Aye? will provide stunning on-street spectacles.

There will also be workshops where you can make your own lantern with Thingumajig in the days leading up to the parade.

Once the procession reaches City Square a ceilidh, with music provided by Skyrie, will round off the evening’s entertainment until 7.30pm.

In a change this year, the public are asked to pre-register to carry a provided live wax torch. Registration will open on Wednesday, November 1.

Celebrating what makes Dundee special

Lord Provost Bill Campbell said: ‘‘The Dundee Hooley is a real celebration of everything which makes Dundee so special.

“With an emphasis on community, we want to invite people of all ages into the city centre that weekend to take part in the event which is sure to be one to remember.”

Cllr Steven Rome, convenor of the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, said: ‘’I’m thrilled that we’ll be able to enjoy a proper Dundee Hooley for another year.

“The streets will come alive with lights, colour, and music as we weave our way through the city centre, enjoying a wonderful celebration of the season.”