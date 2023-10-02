Dundee Hooley to return following success of its first year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Hooley to return following success of its first year

There will be live music, a ceilidh, street traders and a torchlit parade.

By Ben MacDonald
The Dundee Hooley in 2022.
The Dundee Hooley will return for a second year. Image: Alan Richardson

Plans have been announced for the second Dundee Hooley, kickstarting the city’s Christmas celebrations.

The event, which celebrates St Andrew’s Day, takes place from 3pm to 7.30pm on Saturday, November 25.

Lights inspired by the city, as well as the City Square installation, will return with free, family-friendly events taking place throughout December.

What can visitors expect?

City Square will host activities including performances from Pyro Celtica, bubble fun with Poppy Bubbles and music live on stage.

Street traders will be on hand to provide warm food and drinks.

From 5.30pm, a torchlit parade led by the Lord Provost will wind along Murraygate and into the High Street, congregating in City Square.

The public are invited to carry the provided live torches, or to take part in a lantern section while community groups and performers from Thingumajig Theatre, Urban Moves and Brass, Aye? will provide stunning on-street spectacles.

The event will light up the city centre
Family-friendly activities will light up the city centre. Image: Alan Richardson

There will also be workshops where you can make your own lantern with Thingumajig in the days leading up to the parade.

Once the procession reaches City Square a ceilidh, with music provided by Skyrie, will round off the evening’s entertainment until 7.30pm.

In a change this year, the public are asked to pre-register to carry a provided live wax torch. Registration will open on Wednesday, November 1.

Celebrating what makes Dundee special

Lord Provost Bill Campbell said: ‘‘The Dundee Hooley is a real celebration of everything which makes Dundee so special.

“With an emphasis on community, we want to invite people of all ages into the city centre that weekend to take part in the event which is sure to be one to remember.”

St Andrew’s Day Hooley in Dundee City Sqaure
Guests enjoy the St Andrew’s Day Hooley in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Cllr Steven Rome, convenor of the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, said: ‘’I’m thrilled that we’ll be able to enjoy a proper Dundee Hooley for another year.

“The streets will come alive with lights, colour, and music as we weave our way through the city centre, enjoying a wonderful celebration of the season.”

Conversation