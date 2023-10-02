Perth and Kinross bins being delivered by company 448 miles away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross bins being delivered by company 448 miles away

Eyebrows have been raised, given the recycling bins are designed to help tackle climate change.

By Reporter Local Democracy Reporter
Perth and Kinross Council grey bins lined up for distribution.
Perth and Kinross Council grey bins lined up for distribution. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) has employed the services of a company based 448 miles away from Perth to deliver its bins.

Over 71,000 Perth and Kinross households are currently taking delivery of their new grey-lidded recycling bins as part of a £2.72 million shake-up in council collections.

But eyebrows were raised in some quarters as to why a bin – designed to help tackle climate change – was being delivered by a company whose headquarters were so far away.

Jett Distribution in Norfolk, however, says it is the only company doing this in the UK and delivers and collects over 2.5 million products every year in the UK and Europe.

Residents receiving new recycling bins

Over the past few weeks thousands of Perth and Kinross households have received their new grey-lidded bin for metals, plastics, cartons and foil.

Kerbside collections for the new recycling service are scheduled to start on October 30.

Jett Distribution has been given the job of delivering the bins to homes across Perth and Kinross due to the niche nature of the task.

A spokesperson for the Great Yarmouth-based company told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We are the only company doing this line of work throughout the UK and we distribute through UK/Ireland and sometimes Germany.”

Jett has done a lot of work in Scotland recently for other local authorities including both Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

A company spokesman said: “The project in Perth and Kinross is a longer project – about eight to 12 weeks – because it’s a very rural area it takes a bit longer.

“The bins are stored in a local depot and we transport them to residents.

“We carry about 150-160 bins at a time and go backwards and forwards to the depot.”

Perth and Kinross Council says firm operating from city

Perth and Kinross Council said that while a specialist company was being used to deliver individual bins, PKC was responsible for commercial and communal bins.

A PKC spokesperson said: “The wheelie bins are being delivered to residential properties by a company, with headquarters in Great Yarmouth, that specialises in delivering wheelie bins for local authorities across the UK, and who are operating out of Perth while this takes place.

“Perth and Kinross Council is responsible for delivering commercial and communal bins.”

The council says it has has secured £2.72 million from the Scottish Government to cover the costs of the service change.

The money has come from the Recycling Improvement Fund, administered by Zero Waste Scotland.

More from Perth & Kinross

A car wades through flood waters in Dundee.
Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire and Fife
Connor Campbell.
Holidaymakers claim former Crieff travel agent took money then failed to book trips
The five generation Perthshire family all pictured together
Perthshire family have five living generations after birth of baby Louella
2
Wilson Court in Kinross
Jewellery stolen during break-in at Kinross home
Flowers left where Rab would stand selling the Big Issue.
Tributes to 'one-in-a-million' Perth Big Issue seller Rab Lakie
The council van parked in Pitlochry
Council admits 'unacceptable' parking by wardens in Pitlochry
7
The Flying Scotsman Locomotive involved in the crash
Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore
3
A car crashed on Dundee Road in Perth
Car left badly damages after Perth city centre crash
A look inside of the planned transformation of Auchterarder picture house.
Plans approved to restore Auchterarder picture house to former glory
Michael Wilson and Nip
Perthshire farmers tell of 'distressing' moment pick-up stolen with dog inside

Conversation