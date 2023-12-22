Popular Online Slots in the UK: 10 UK Slots Sites With Awesome Graphics & Bonuses (2023 Update)

Online slots are the foundation of physical and online casinos – and they are the go-to option for many UK gamblers.

Artemis Marketing have decided to ease your work by compiling a list of top-quality online slots that you can play in the UK.

Its team of experts have carefully selected all the popular casinos offering slots with high RTPs and great graphics, generous bonuses, and more.

Coming at the top as the preferred site to play slot games in the UK is PlayOJO – offering an amazing selection of 3,000 slots and no-wager bonuses.

Let’s dive in and check out all the rest!

Popular Online Slots in the UK

● PlayOJO (Miss Wildfire): Great choice for slots overall

● Luckland (Starburst): 1000+ slot games

● Magic Red (Alice Cooper): High RTP casino slots

● SlotsMagic (90k Yeti Gigablox): Superb mobile experience

● Casumo (Sahara Riches): Fast payout options

● All British Casino (Egyptian Pays): Knowledgeable customer support

● MrQ (Pilgrim of Dead): No-WR spins

● Casushi (Mega Moolah): Intriguing design

● Yeti Casino (Fruit King! Cash Respin): Many classic slots on offer

● MrPlay (Hot Spin): Works with popular software providers

The most popular slots in the UK have many interesting features that are waiting to be explored. Let’s see what those are![2]

PlayOJO (Miss Wildfire) – Top Online Slots Site in the UK, Artemis Marketing’s Choice

18+ New players only. £10 minimum deposit. 50 Bonus Spins on Book of Dead slot. Bonus Spin valued at £0.10. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

● 50 wager-free spins

● Zero wagering requirements on all bonuses

● Daily tournaments

● Almost 3,000 slot games are available[4]

Cons:

● Doesn’t offer a cash-based deposit bonus

● Simple website design[5]

PlayOJO was established in 2017, making it one of the newer kids on the block.

However, the quality of the games on offer has made them attract a lot of new and veteran casino players. This site also provides bonuses with no wagering requirements.

Here are more reasons why Artemis Marketing loved playing slot games at PlayOJO.

Slot Selection

PlayOJO has thousands of games available in its online casino, and almost 3,000 of these are slot games.

This number alone makes PlayOJO the place to be for UK gamblers who enjoy spinning the reels.

You can trust that its online slot machines are fair as they are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, with all games independently tested to ensure fairness.

Its most famous slot game is Miss Wildfire, a five-reel title with an awesome theme.

Slot Promos and Bonuses

PlayOJO offers a bonus without wagering requirements. New players can get 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead on their first deposit, with each spin valued at £0.10.

There’s also OJOPlus, its loyalty program offering awesome perks that unlock as you progress through the ranks.

Payouts and Banking

The perfect addition to a no-wagering requirement policy is no maximum withdrawal banking. You can deposit funds and withdraw anytime using your debit cards, PayPal, or bank transfer.

The minimum deposit is £10, but there’s no minimum payout.

Mobile Compatibility

PlayOJO has a dedicated application, that allows you to spin from anywhere.

Access its mobile website, the Apple App Store, or Google Play Store to install the app and start playing online slots on the go.

Expect minimal to no lag and immersive gameplay on your mobile device.

PlayOJO ensures you get entertainment even when you’re out and about.

Customer Service

Live chat on PlayOJO is available during office hours only, but you can use email or browse through their trusted FAQs page for any questions.

LuckLand (Starburst) – Variety of Popular Online Slot Games in the UK

18+ New players only. 100% up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on Starburst. £20 minimum deposit. Offer valid for 1 week. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

● SSL encrypted for player safety

● 100% up to £50 + 50 spins

● Bonus video slots available

● Reliable game providers

● Over 1,000 slot titles

● Sportsbook available

Cons:

● Banking fees

● Not the best choice for roulette[18]

LuckLand has been around for almost a decade, and it’s growing to be one of the most reliable UK online slots casinos on the internet. It was established by Aspire Global International LTD in 2014 and works with more than 60 software providers.

Artemis Marketing looked into its catalogue and was surprised to see how slot titles made up a major chunk of their roster. It just had to jump in and check out what it had to offer.

Slot Selection

Out of over 1,300 games available on LuckLand, over 1,200 are slot games. So, there’s something for you whether you’re a classic slots lover or a fancy modern slot player.

On top of that, all the information you give upon signup and any succeeding transactions are SSL-encrypted.

Artemis Marketing’s favourite title here is the Starburst Slot, a game provided by Netent. The vivid colours of the galaxy-themed game graphics might have hypnotised the team. Luckily, the bonus spins can be used on this stellar game.

Other famous titles include Book of Dead, Royal Griffin, Fire Joker, and Book of Aphrodite.

Slot Promos and Bonuses

New players at LuckLand can enjoy a bonus of 100% up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on Starburst.

The bonus spins come with a minimum deposit requirement of £20.

Note that the offer is only valid for a week. Once your bonus spins run out, check out LuckLand’s Promotions tab for other seasonal promotions.

Payouts and Banking

LuckLand accepts debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, online bank transfer, Neteller, and more.

Debit card withdrawals can take up to six working days. So if you want to get your funds instantly, use digital wallets instead.

Withdrawal requests may require documents for age verification and identification purposes. Data sent to Luckland is protected by law and will only be requested on your first withdrawal.

Mobile Compatibility

All mobile devices can access LuckLand’s browser version for their slot games.

Just make sure to have a stable internet connection for a seamless and uninterrupted gaming session.

Customer Service

For any customer-related concerns, LuckLand offers toll-free phone numbers, email support, and live chat. These are available during office hours.

Rest assured that all communication and contact details are kept confidential through 128-bit SSL encryption technology that LuckLand takes pride in.

Magic Red (Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness) – Popular Slots in the UK With High RTPs

18+ New players only. £20 minimum deposit. 100% welcome bonus + 25 bonus spins. Offer valid for 24 hrs. 35x Wagering requirement. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

● Over 1,000 slot games are available

● RTPs reaching 96.20%

● 100% bonus up to £25 + 50 spins

● Live casino games with live audio

● Organised games list with filters

Cons:

● No 24/7 support is available

● Payment options could be better[30]

Magic Red is licensed by three institutions to assure you that your gaming experience is fair and square. It even operates under the CARE principle, which means Customers Are Really Everything.

Slot Selection

Magic Red houses over 1,000 slot games.

These slot machines are operated by more than 50 providers who are dedicated to bringing you graphics that do justice to the creative plot lines they offer.

Your classic slot games like Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness are offered at Magic Red. This imaginative video slot machine is provided by PlayNGo.

Slot Promos and Bonuses

New players who deposit a minimum of £20 are rewarded with a welcome bonus of 100% up to £25 plus 25 bonus spins. This comes with a 35x wagering requirement.

The Promotions page brings something to look forward to every week, with time-limited Spinomenal Promos or Magic Spins Tuesdays.

Keep your eye out for surprise bonuses and live tourneys to add something new to your playing routines, too.

If you’re a loyal player, the Magic Red Casino VIP club is waiting for you to climb its ranks by accumulating points that you can later redeem for bonuses.[36]

Payouts and Banking

Some of the deposit and withdrawal methods you can use at Magic Red include the following:

Visa/MasterCard, Maestro, PayPal, Neteller, Sofort, Skrill, Trustly, ecoPayz, and more.

For faster payouts, digital wallets are highly recommended. They could be processed instantly or in up to two days.

Mobile Compatibility

Desktop and mobile browser mode is smooth across any device.

There’s no need to worry about glitchy controls. You can keep your eyes on the games instead of getting interrupted by constant lag.

Customer Service

You can reach Magic Red through live chat, email, and telephone.

Unfortunately, its customer support is not round the clock, but its extensive FAQs page has almost every question you could possibly ask.

SlotsMagic (90k Yeti Gigablox) – Top UK Slot Site for Mobile Players

Only applies to first deposit. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

● 50 sign-up offer

● 50 extra spins included

● 3,000+ slot games

● Over 50 reputable software providers

● Downloadable mobile apps

Cons:

● Fewer banking methods

● Not the best for poker[43]

SlotsMagic is a popular choice among those who love spinning the reels on their mobiles. As you can expect from a site with such a name, slots are the main focus here, with bettors having access to thousands of options![44]

Slot Selection

You’ll find over 3,000 slot titles here at SlotsMagic, enough to keep you occupied for months — even years — on end.

These aren’t just any regular slots, as they’re provided by over 60 of the biggest developers in the business, like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Play’n GO.

The most popular slot you can play here is 90k Yeti Gigablox, designed by Yggdrasil — another software powerhouse.

Set on a 6×6 grid, the game’s betting limits accommodate all types of players and comes equipped with 46,656 paylines.

Slot Promos and Bonuses

For signing up here, new casino players are rewarded with a 100% bonus of up to £50, with 50 bonus spins also included in the mix. Just remember to use the bonus code MAGIC as you’re signing up.

The deposit bonus only applies to your first deposit here.

As for the bonus spins, you can only use them on the slot title Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, a top-tier game designed by the ever-reliable Play’n GO.

Apart from this welcome offer, players can take part in tournaments, or access the VIP Lounge for other perks.

Payouts and Banking

While you won’t find the widest variety of payment options here, players can still make use of the most popular and reliable deposit/withdrawal options in the UK.

SlotsMagic lets you transact using PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay. You can also use a wire transfer for withdrawals.

Payouts should take a couple of days for your payout to be processed and reach your account.

Mobile Compatibility

Mobile users will have a blast as they play casino games here. They can download the app on their device of choice, as it’s available on iOS and Android.

The app grants users access to most slots and to all other core features. Loading times are stable, and the user experience is good.

Customer Service

To access customer support, you can use live chat, which is available from 06:00 – 00:00 GMT.

Alternatively, you can send an email, and the site’s customer support team will reach out to you in the shortest possible time.

Plus, its FAQs section is quite popular among users seeking answers to lower-level issues.

Casumo (Sahara Riches Cash Collect) – Top UK Slots Site With Fast Payouts

18+ New UK players only. Opt-in required. 20 Bonus Spins on “Sahara Riches Cash Collect” and 100% Deposit Bonus up to £25. £10 minimum deposit. 30x wagering requirement. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

● 3,000+ games

● 100% bonus up to £25, plus 20 bonus spins

● Quick payments within hours

● Easy mobile navigation through the app

● Online for 10+ years

Cons:

● Could offer more banking methods

● Simple website design[59]

Casumo is a popular choice among UK bettors thanks to their slot catalogue, bonuses, creative themes, and hassle-free payouts.

Slot Selection

Casumo’s slot selection is extensive. It offers almost 3,000 slot games, including many popular new slots in the UK, with more constantly being added.

With contributions from over 60 software providers, the quality here complements the site’s considerable quantity.

Slot Promos and Bonuses

New UK customers can get a 100% bonus up to £25, plus 20 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect slot that expires within 30 days.

This comes with a 30x wagering requirement which is reasonable for a welcome bonus.

The max bonus bet per spin with this bonus active is £5 or £10 per live casino round.

Payouts and Banking

All standard debit cards and e-wallets like ApplePay, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, MuchBetter and Paysafecard are accepted for Casumo’s deposit and withdrawal transactions.

The minimum deposit amount is £5 for debit cards and £10 for other methods.

On the flip side, you can withdraw as little as £1, but cashouts less than £10 come with a £3 fee.

Card withdrawals take up to two working days, while bank transfers may take up to five working days. For instant payouts, digital wallets are the way to go.

Mobile Compatibility

Mobile compatibility is assured with Casumo’s iOS and Android mobile applications.

The app is well-received on the Apple Store, with users commending its design and sleek user interface.

Customer Service

Casumo also assists its players in managing their spending on the site through Play Okay at Casumo.

Various limits can be set if you visit the Casumo Cares page. Safety reminders are detailed on the same page.

Other Popular UK Slot Sites:

● All British Casino (Egyptian Pays)

● MrQ (Pilgrim of Dead)

● Casushi (Mega Moolah)

● Yeti Casino (Fruit King! Cash Respin)

● MrPlay (Hot Spin)

Factors Artemis Marketing Checks to Select Online Slots to Play in the UK

Online gaming offers a variety of options for players. This section provides an overview of some common features and options in online slots that are popular among UK players.

Artemis Marketing aims to guide you through some of the widely appreciated aspects of online slots, presenting popular options for UK players to explore.

Slot Selection

Players appreciate having a choice from an array of slot games, from classic ones to more modern and intricate video slots.

This variety keeps gaming sessions engaging, encouraging players to explore new titles.

Slot Promos and Bonuses

Promotions and bonuses are effective ways to encourage players to explore the casino.

These promotions should offer terms and periods that appeal to players. That’s what bettors look for at the popular UK slots sites.

Payouts and Banking

Convenient banking methods allow players to enjoy games and access their funds with ease.

Transaction fees and processing times should be reasonable for all available methods at the most popular UK slots sites.

Mobile Compatibility

Enjoying games on the go is part of a good player experience.

A mobile application or a browser version that runs smoothly is any player’s best companion when they’re not home to play on the desktop.

Customer Service

Prompt and effective customer support are key for addressing player inquiries and concerns. Multiple channels of communication, such as live chat, email, and phone support, are beneficial.

What Makes PlayOJO Such a Popular Online Slots UK Site?

PlayOJO is a frequently visited slots site in the UK. Below are some features that contribute to its popularity:

● Extensive Game Selection: With almost 3,000 slot games on offer, PlayOJO provides a wealth of options for those interested in a variety of slot experiences.

● No Wagering Requirements: PlayOJO features a straightforward policy that allows immediate access to your funds without the need to meet any wagering requirements.

● Flexible Banking: PlayOJO’s no maximum withdrawal policy and multiple payment methods make fund management convenient.[72]

What Makes Online Slots Popular in the UK?

Online slot games are casino staples. And there are a couple of reasons why they’re mainstays in any physical or online casino.

● Minimal Skill Required: Online slots, like traditional slot machines, rely on completely random selection. Because of this, it is straightforward to learn them very quickly.

● Room for Creativity: Slot themes can be as simple or as grand as the player wants. You can go for simple ones with the fruit symbols or more complex ones with special characters and storylines.

● Dynamic Gameplay: Online slots offer a wide range of game mechanics, such as scatter symbols, bonus rounds, and varying paylines, which add layers of interest to the gaming experience.

Guide to Playing Online Slot Games in the UK

Are Online Slots Popular in the UK?

Slots are the most popular casino games found at UK gambling sites.

These games are now available as online slot games where casino players can use spins without going to a physical casino.

What Are Online Slots?

Online slots are slot games or machines that can be played through a casino website.

Web versions of classic slots games like the fruit symbol variant can be found online, along with more modern video slot titles with deep plot lines and top-notch graphics.

Are UK Online Slots Sites Safe?

Yes, the popular online casinos for slots in the UK that we’ve reviewed are licensed, and they are all safe and secure to use.

Institutions like the UK Gambling Commission give their licenses to gaming sites to ensure fair gaming.

Are Online Slots in the UK Mobile-Friendly?

Not all online slot games can be played on mobile, but most casino sites offer mobile browser or app versions of their games.

Comparison of the 5 Popular Online Slots Sites in the UK

Here’s a quick reminder of what players can get at these popular slots sites in the UK:

● PlayOJO (Miss Wildfire): Features a diverse selection of slot games and a no-wagering requirement policy. Registration grants 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

● Luckland (Starburst): Offers a mix of new and classic casino games. New users can receive a 100% bonus of up to £50 and 50 extra spins on Starburst. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

● Magic Red (Alice Cooper): A minimum deposit of £20 is needed to qualify for a 100% welcome bonus and an additional 25 bonus spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

● SlotsMagic (90k Yeti Gigablox): Highlights include a dedicated mobile app for Android or iOS devices. Access a multitude of slot games and receive a welcome bonus of up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

● Casumo (Sahara Riches): Features streamlined withdrawal processes. New players get a 100% casino bonus of up to £25 and 20 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect. Note that the full T&Cs apply.[79]

How to Join an Online Slots Site in the UK

Starting your journey with online slots couldn’t be easier, especially when using popular sites like PlayOJO. Here’s a quick guide to get you rolling!

Step 1: Create an Account

● Visit the PlayOJO website

● Locate the yellow “Join Now” button on the left corner

● Click to begin registration

Step 2: Fill Out Your Details

● Enter your mobile number, email, and address

● Set deposit limits if desired

● Agree to the terms and conditions

● Click the “Go Play” button to finalize registration

Step 3: Verify Your Account

● Open your email inbox

● Find the verification email from PlayOJO

● Click the link inside the email

● You’ll be redirected to the PlayOJO site

Step 4: Deposit, Claim Bonus Spins and Start Playing

● Log into your PlayOJO account

● Head to the cashier page

● Make a minimum deposit of £10

● Claim your 50 bonus spins

● Start spinning and enjoy[80]

Ready to Play Popular Online Slots in the UK?

There’s no bad day to start spinning, which is why we have featured five of the popular online UK slots on the internet.

With a wide selection of slots and generous welcome offers, you can’t go wrong visiting any of the sites featured here.

One of the most popular is PlayOJO, with thousands of slot games and 50 bonus rounds upon first deposit.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources:

●

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

●

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

●

https://www.begambleaware.org/

