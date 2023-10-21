Angus Council vows to do everything it can to rehome locals evacuated during Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council vows to do everything it can to rehome locals evacuated during Storm Babet

About 335 homes in Brechin, along with 87 homes in Tannadice and Finavon, were evacuated.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Storm Babet Angus
Hundreds of homes in Brechin were evacuated. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Angus Council chiefs say they are already looking at how and when they will be able to rehome hundreds of people forced out of their homes by the Storm Babet carnage.

The local authority’s risk and resilience chief Jacqui Semple says the council has begun the process of assessing the damage to people’s properties.

Ms Semple admits it is not yet possible to say when those affected will be able to return – but she promised the council is looking at how to help everyone in affected areas.

Council will speak to Scottish Government

Other key points from the council’s media update on Saturday included the wider damage to infrastructure locally, as well as the economic and financial impact on Angus as a result of Storm Babet.

And Ms Semple revealed Angus Council will speak to the Scottish Government as it looks at how to finance the recovery.

Storm Babet, Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

Giving a full update around 48 hours after Storm Babet hit Ms Semple said it was an improving picture but the county still isn’t out of the woods.

She said: “There is still a lot of rain to come and a lot of water to still hit our rivers from higher up while there remains a lot of lying water.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Rest centres closing

In the meantime the council has closed the rest centre at Montrose Sports Centre and the centre at Forfar Community Campus is currently under review.

Brechin Community Campus, where more than 50 people took refuge on Friday, remains open on Saturday but may be closed on Sunday but only once alternative accommodation has been found for everyone.

She said the main priority now is assessing the overall damage to homes and she promised the council would look to help everyone affected whether they are council tenants, housing association tenants or private home owners.

She said: “We don’t have exact figures yet of those affected but we will help everyone impacted by the flooding with the recovery process.”

She said the council is looking into the possibility of securing funding and grants and are working with partners including the Scottish Flood Forum.

She added: “We will also be speaking with the Scottish Government and using whatever means are needed to support people.”

She continued: “Some properties have been wore affected than others and we are aware that some people have no insurance but that is something we are looking into.

“Our priority in the meantime is to make sure everyone has secure accommodation as we then begin to assess how badly some homes have been affected.

“However, we can’t yet say when people will be able to return to their own homes although we completely understand that people are anxious to know.”

 

