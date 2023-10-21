Man charged in connection with death of 60-year-old in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man charged in connection with death of 60-year-old in Fife

The 57-year-old will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police remained outside the property on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man in Fife.

It follows the death of a 60-year-old man in Gairbrig Crescent in Guardbridge on Wednesday.

Police remained outside the house on Friday, having first been called at around 7pm two days earlier.

Police were called to Gairbrig Crescent on Wednesday evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, police received a report of the death of a 60-year-old man in the Gairbrig Crescent area of Guardbridge.

“A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is due to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 October, 2023.”

Police presence

A local resident told The Courier on Friday officers had been present outside the house since Wednesday evening.

He said: “CID has been going in and out.

Police had taped off the property. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Residents said police have been “coming and going”. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Last night from around 4pm until 1am or 2am today they were putting stuff in the van.

“I saw them looking in the bins. They keep on coming and going, there’s always been someone there.

“It is very out of sorts what has been going on.”

