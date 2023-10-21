Man charged in connection with death of 60-year-old in Fife

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man in Fife.

The 57-year-old will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

It follows the death of a 60-year-old man in Gairbrig Crescent in Guardbridge on Wednesday.

Police remained outside the house on Friday, having first been called at around 7pm two days earlier.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, police received a report of the death of a 60-year-old man in the Gairbrig Crescent area of Guardbridge.

“A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is due to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 October, 2023.”

Police presence

A local resident told The Courier on Friday officers had been present outside the house since Wednesday evening.

He said: “CID has been going in and out.

“Last night from around 4pm until 1am or 2am today they were putting stuff in the van.

“I saw them looking in the bins. They keep on coming and going, there’s always been someone there.

“It is very out of sorts what has been going on.”