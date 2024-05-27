Readers’ anger at justice system as Angus killer Tasmin Glass seeks parole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers’ anger at justice system as Angus killer Tasmin Glass seeks parole

The Kirriemuir killer will go before The Parole Board for Scotland on Wednesday having served just half her sentence.

By Sean O'Neil
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board on Wednesday – the second time her case will have been heard this year.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Sentenced to ten years behind bars, she is making a bid for freedom having served just half her sentence.

Steven Donaldson.

In February, The Parole Board for Scotland deferred Glass’ case for an oral hearing, saying they did not have enough information to make a decision.

The Courier and Steven’s family have urged the parole board to refuse Glass’s release, with the majority of our readers backing our campaign.

‘Something seriously wrong with the system’

Many people questioned the Scottish justice system, which automatically considers offenders like Glass for parole half way through their sentence.

Under Scots Law, prisoners who are sentenced to four years or more – but are not on a life order – will be considered for parole after serving just half their time.

In our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier is calling on the Scottish Government to reconsider this law for those convicted of the most heinous of crimes.

Tasmin Glass

Marie Duncan believes Glass, who gave birth to Steven’s baby after his death, was critical of the system.

“Keep her in there, it’s where she belongs,” said Marie.

“And if they could add an extra 20 years or so that (would) be even better.

“She does not deserve to be free, why should she get to see her child grow up when that poor family will never see their son again.

“If she’s let out there’s something seriously wrong with the system.”

‘Joke of a justice system’

The justice system was slammed by several Courier readers.

Karen Moreland said: “Absolutely no way should she be free.

“Bloody joke of a justice system to even consider this.”

Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr

Margaret Harris said Steven’s family are living their own “life sentence”.

“Where is the justice in this country, she should never be released,” said Margaret.

“It’s poor Steven’s family who are serving a life sentence without their beloved son and brother, all because of her actions.”

‘If it wasn’t for her, he would still be here’

Other readers pointed out that Glass played a pivotal role in Steven’s murder.

It is a belief that was shared by Lord Brodie, who rejected Glass’ appeal in 2019, saying: “She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased.

“Without her active encouragement and participation, the attacks could not and would not have occurred.”

Lori Donaldson leaves a wreath at her brother Steven’s memorial. Image: DC Thomson

Commenting on social media, Christine Taylor said: “If it wasn’t for her he would still be here with his family and friends.

“Keep her locked up.”

Catherine Hardie added: “She shouldn’t ever be getting considered for early release as if not for her, that young man would’ve been here today.”

Conversation