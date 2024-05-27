Readers’ anger at justice system as Angus killer Tasmin Glass seeks parole

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board on Wednesday – the second time her case will have been heard this year.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Sentenced to ten years behind bars, she is making a bid for freedom having served just half her sentence.

In February, The Parole Board for Scotland deferred Glass’ case for an oral hearing, saying they did not have enough information to make a decision.

The Courier and Steven’s family have urged the parole board to refuse Glass’s release, with the majority of our readers backing our campaign.

‘Something seriously wrong with the system’

Many people questioned the Scottish justice system, which automatically considers offenders like Glass for parole half way through their sentence.

Under Scots Law, prisoners who are sentenced to four years or more – but are not on a life order – will be considered for parole after serving just half their time.

In our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier is calling on the Scottish Government to reconsider this law for those convicted of the most heinous of crimes.

Marie Duncan believes Glass, who gave birth to Steven’s baby after his death, was critical of the system.

“Keep her in there, it’s where she belongs,” said Marie.

“And if they could add an extra 20 years or so that (would) be even better.

“She does not deserve to be free, why should she get to see her child grow up when that poor family will never see their son again.

“If she’s let out there’s something seriously wrong with the system.”

‘Joke of a justice system’

The justice system was slammed by several Courier readers.

Karen Moreland said: “Absolutely no way should she be free.

“Bloody joke of a justice system to even consider this.”

Margaret Harris said Steven’s family are living their own “life sentence”.

“Where is the justice in this country, she should never be released,” said Margaret.

“It’s poor Steven’s family who are serving a life sentence without their beloved son and brother, all because of her actions.”

‘If it wasn’t for her, he would still be here’

Other readers pointed out that Glass played a pivotal role in Steven’s murder.

It is a belief that was shared by Lord Brodie, who rejected Glass’ appeal in 2019, saying: “She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased.

“Without her active encouragement and participation, the attacks could not and would not have occurred.”

Commenting on social media, Christine Taylor said: “If it wasn’t for her he would still be here with his family and friends.

“Keep her locked up.”

Catherine Hardie added: “She shouldn’t ever be getting considered for early release as if not for her, that young man would’ve been here today.”