Will Young ‘excited’ as date of Dundee gig announced

Will Young has spoken of his excitement ahead of a gig in Dundee.

The 45-year-old made his breakthrough in 2002 in the inaugural series of the ITV talent show Pop Idol, which he went on to win.

The singer is embarking on a 50-date UK tour between September and November to celebrate his new album, Light It Up,

Billed as “his most intimate tour yet”, each show promises an up close and personal evening of acoustic performances, stories and conversation.

Young will play at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on October 1, from 7.30pm.

Tickets will be on general sale on April 26 at 10am.

Prices range from £37.50 to £46.50.

About the tour, Young said: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been. I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”