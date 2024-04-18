Will Young ‘excited’ as date of Dundee gig announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Will Young ‘excited’ as date of Dundee gig announced

The Pop Idol winner is to perform in the city.

By Stephen Eighteen
Will Young
Will Young is performing in Dundee. Image: Supplied

Will Young has spoken of his excitement ahead of a gig in Dundee.

The 45-year-old made his breakthrough in 2002 in the inaugural series of the ITV talent show Pop Idol, which he went on to win.

The singer is embarking on a 50-date UK tour between September and November to celebrate his new album, Light It Up,

Billed as “his most intimate tour yet”, each show promises an up close and personal evening of acoustic performances, stories and conversation.

Young will play at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on October 1, from 7.30pm.

Tickets will be on general sale on April 26 at 10am.

Prices range from £37.50 to £46.50.

About the tour, Young said: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been. I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”

More from Dundee

Dundee students Jitendranath 'Jitu' Karuturi and Chanhakya Bolisetti died in a tragic accident at the Linn of Tummel.
'Everyone is devastated': Tributes to Dundee students who died at Perthshire waterfall
1960's boot prints found on Tay Road Bridge
Boot prints of 1960s workers who built Tay Road Bridge found during roadworks
The Casa in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Dundee's Casa bar set to show Scotland Euro matches on beer garden big screen
The Queen with teaching assistance Elizabeth Gibb at the University of Abertay library. Looking on is principal Professor Bernard King (left).
Professor Bernard King: Tribute to former Abertay principal and vice-chancellor
Eljamel campaigners outside Holyrood in 2023. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
10 nominations for The Courier at Scottish Press Awards as coverage of Eljamel scandal…
Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Patient health fears over 'months' of heating failures at Dundee hospital
Callum Dallas put his partner in a chokehold during the early morning attack.
Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home
Jojo's Nursery in Dundee closes after 8 years
JoJo's Nursery in Dundee closes suddenly after 8 years
Police and firefighters on East Whale Lane. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and firefighters attend 'concern for person' incident outside Dundee Olympia
The exterior of The Olympia Swimming Pool.
Dundee Olympia probe takes step forward as councillors asked to support independent investigation
3

Conversation