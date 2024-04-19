Proud cousins join Perth High School cancer run in memory of much-loved former pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Proud cousins join Perth High School cancer run in memory of much-loved former pupil

Abbie and Adam lost their cousin Gavin Russell to cancer. Now they and fellow Perth High pupils are raising thousands of pounds for teenage cancer patients

By Morag Lindsay
Perth High pupils Abbie Ptak and Adam McLaren in running T shirts
Abbie Ptak and Adam McLaren are cousins of former Perth High School pupil Gavin Russell, who battled bone cancer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Hundreds of pupils and staff from Perth High School will put their best feet forward in aid of teenage cancer patients this weekend.

More than 400 youngsters have signed up for this Saturday’s Perth parkrun.

They will be running 5k in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust – and in memory of a much-loved former pupil.

Perth High pupils have raised more than £43,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust since 2018.

But in 2021 their efforts took on an added poignancy with the death of Gavin Russell.

Perth High pupils running in colourful tops in front of the school
Perth High School pupils are ready for the start line. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The former Perth High pupil lost his battle with Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, aged just 20.

And this year’s runners will include two of Gavin’s cousins, Abbie Ptak, who is in her second year, and sixth year student Adam McLaren.

Perth High School fundraising a tribute to Gavin

Teacher Kirstin Hardie said the run had become one of the most important events in the Perth High School year.

“The main reason we fundraise for Teenage Cancer Trust is that we, as a school, have seen first hand how they have supported some of our pupils who have gone through cancer treatments,” she said.

“We knew Gavin and his family and we will continue to honour Gavin through our Parkrun event.”

Gavin Russell
Former Perth High School pupil Gavin Russell, who died from Ewing Sarcoma. Image: Alistair Smith.

Gavin was diagnosed with bone cancer in November 2014 aged 13.

Part of his treatment included removing his shoulder blade, which is where the cancer started.

Gavin, who went on to study sound engineering at Perth College, was in remission following initial treatment and care.

He raised money for cancer charities before his own cancer returned.

Cancer charity cares for teenagers’ needs

The annual Perth parkrun partnership has boomed in popularity since its launch in 2018 when 100 people took part.

In 2019 and 2022 there were just over 200 runners. And in 2023, 300 pupils and staff took part.

Pupils lined up in colourful running gear at entrance to Perth High School
Some of the Perth High School pupils who will be taking part in this year’s run. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Kirstin said the Teenage Cancer Trust had made an enormous difference to Perth youngsters’ wellbeing during treatment for the disease.

“Without TCT, these pupils would have had their treatments on a children’s ward or if they were old enough an adult ward,” she said.

“On a TCT-specialised ward the young people are provided with age appropriate facilities, games rooms, school work tutors, specialised nurses, youth support workers, easy-to-understand information and much more.”

The Perth High youngsters will be running alongside the usual Perth parkrun.

The runners are meeting at Bell’s Sports Centre on the North Inch at 9am.

Each pupil has been asked to raise at least £25.

Anyone who wants to support the fundraiser can do so here.

More from Perth & Kinross

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds at Dewars Centre in Perth.
Olympic and World champions say Perth ice rink is key to future of curling…
Dundee students Jitendranath 'Jitu' Karuturi and Chanhakya Bolisetti died in a tragic accident at the Linn of Tummel.
'Everyone is devastated': Tributes to Dundee students who died at Perthshire waterfall
The A822 and A826 by Milton
Highland Perthshire roads closed after crash
Steven and Laura sitting in the garden with a selection of Sicilian wines from La Sicilyana.
Flood-hit Perthshire bistro says cheers to new online wine business
New County hotel exterior with boards over window and building looking neglected
Perth fire tragedy hotel stripped of its licence
Callum Dallas put his partner in a chokehold during the early morning attack.
Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home
Etape Caledonia will return to Pitlochry in 2024.
Etape Caledonia: Date and routes announced for 2024 Perthshire cycling event
Linn of Tummel in Perthshire.
Two men, 22 and 26, die at waterfall in Highland Perthshire
Bozena Kopaczka outside the court
Driving ban for Dundee gran who reversed into elderly couple and crashed into Blairgowrie…
Linn of Tummel, near Pitlochry.
Multiple fire units attend Perthshire water rescue incident

Conversation