Proud cousins join Perth High School cancer run in memory of much-loved former pupil

Hundreds of pupils and staff from Perth High School will put their best feet forward in aid of teenage cancer patients this weekend.

More than 400 youngsters have signed up for this Saturday’s Perth parkrun.

They will be running 5k in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust – and in memory of a much-loved former pupil.

Perth High pupils have raised more than £43,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust since 2018.

But in 2021 their efforts took on an added poignancy with the death of Gavin Russell.

The former Perth High pupil lost his battle with Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, aged just 20.

And this year’s runners will include two of Gavin’s cousins, Abbie Ptak, who is in her second year, and sixth year student Adam McLaren.

Perth High School fundraising a tribute to Gavin

Teacher Kirstin Hardie said the run had become one of the most important events in the Perth High School year.

“The main reason we fundraise for Teenage Cancer Trust is that we, as a school, have seen first hand how they have supported some of our pupils who have gone through cancer treatments,” she said.

“We knew Gavin and his family and we will continue to honour Gavin through our Parkrun event.”

Gavin was diagnosed with bone cancer in November 2014 aged 13.

Part of his treatment included removing his shoulder blade, which is where the cancer started.

Gavin, who went on to study sound engineering at Perth College, was in remission following initial treatment and care.

He raised money for cancer charities before his own cancer returned.

Cancer charity cares for teenagers’ needs

The annual Perth parkrun partnership has boomed in popularity since its launch in 2018 when 100 people took part.

In 2019 and 2022 there were just over 200 runners. And in 2023, 300 pupils and staff took part.

Kirstin said the Teenage Cancer Trust had made an enormous difference to Perth youngsters’ wellbeing during treatment for the disease.

“Without TCT, these pupils would have had their treatments on a children’s ward or if they were old enough an adult ward,” she said.

“On a TCT-specialised ward the young people are provided with age appropriate facilities, games rooms, school work tutors, specialised nurses, youth support workers, easy-to-understand information and much more.”

The Perth High youngsters will be running alongside the usual Perth parkrun.

The runners are meeting at Bell’s Sports Centre on the North Inch at 9am.

Each pupil has been asked to raise at least £25.

Anyone who wants to support the fundraiser can do so here.