Perth High School parkrun to raise thousands of pounds in memory of former pupil Gavin Russell

Pupils and staff from Perth High School will be putting on their running shoes this weekend to help raise money for a teenage cancer charity.

More than 200 pupils and staff will be running or walking 5k at the Perth parkrun this Saturday (April 23) in memory of former pupil Gavin Russell, who died from Ewing sarcoma last year.

It’s hoped the run will help raise thousands of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity that provides care and support for young people facing cancer.

“The more we raise, the better”

This weekend will be the third time Perth High School has taken part in the event and the school has raised more than £18,000 for the charity since 2018.

Saturday’s run, however, will be extra poignant following the death of Gavin from bone cancer last September aged 20.

Dr Stephen Jones, who teaches chemistry at Perth High School, said: “For a lot of the staff it’s really poignant. We knew Gavin and his family so there’s that little bit extra emotion as we approach the event.”

“This year we have 215 staff and pupils signed up and we are aiming to raise £5,000.

“We’ve asked everybody who is taking part to try and raise at least £20 and if everybody does this and a bit more, I think we should be able to reach our target.

“The more we raise to help Teenage Cancer Trust, the better!”

“I’ve seen the impact it has on young people”

The Teenage Cancer Trust operates across the UK and helps fund specialised nurses and hospital units in the NHS so young people can be supported throughout treatment.

Dr Jones said: “Before I came to Perth High School I actually worked for Teenage Cancer Trust and I’ve seen first hand the impact it has on young people.

“Without a charity like them young people are either treated like tiny kids or old age pensioners. There seems to be no middle ground.

“The main thing is the wards specifically for young people which have juke boxes, games consoles and pool tables.

“It’s about treating the young people in an age appropriate way.”

Dr Jones thanked Perth parkrun for accommodating all the staff and pupils, as well as the local companies which have helped sponsor the t-shirts they will be wearing on the day.

To donate to the school’s fundraising efforts, visit its JustGiving page here.