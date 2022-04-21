Perth High School parkrun to raise thousands of pounds in memory of former pupil Gavin Russell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Perth High School parkrun to raise thousands of pounds in memory of former pupil Gavin Russell

By Laura Devlin
April 21 2022, 5.45pm Updated: April 22 2022, 10.41am
Kirstin Hardie (maths teacher), Dr Stephen Jones (chemistry teacher) and Hazel Guthrie (chemistry teacher) alongside some of the pupils taking part in the run.
Pupils and staff from Perth High School will be putting on their running shoes this weekend to help raise money for a teenage cancer charity.

More than 200 pupils and staff will be running or walking 5k at the Perth parkrun this Saturday (April 23) in memory of former pupil Gavin Russell, who died from Ewing sarcoma last year.

It’s hoped the run will help raise thousands of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity that provides care and support for young people facing cancer.

“The more we raise, the better”

This weekend will be the third time Perth High School has taken part in the event and the school has raised more than £18,000 for the charity since 2018.

Saturday’s run, however, will be extra poignant following the death of Gavin from bone cancer last September aged 20.

Dr Stephen Jones, who teaches chemistry at Perth High School, said: “For a lot of the staff it’s really poignant. We knew Gavin and his family so there’s that little bit extra emotion as we approach the event.”

“This year we have 215 staff and pupils signed up and we are aiming to raise £5,000.

“We’ve asked everybody who is taking part to try and raise at least £20 and if everybody does this and a bit more, I think we should be able to reach our target.

“The more we raise to help Teenage Cancer Trust, the better!”

“I’ve seen the impact it has on young people”

The Teenage Cancer Trust operates across the UK and helps fund specialised nurses and hospital units in the NHS so young people can be supported throughout treatment.

Dr Jones said: “Before I came to Perth High School I actually worked for Teenage Cancer Trust and I’ve seen first hand the impact it has on young people.

“Without a charity like them young people are either treated like tiny kids or old age pensioners. There seems to be no middle ground.

“The main thing is the wards specifically for young people which have juke boxes, games consoles and pool tables.

We knew Gavin and his family so there’s that little bit extra emotion as we approach the event.”

Dr Stephen Jones

“It’s about treating the young people in an age appropriate way.”

Dr Jones thanked Perth parkrun for accommodating all the staff and pupils, as well as the local companies which have helped sponsor the t-shirts they will be wearing on the day.

To donate to the school’s fundraising efforts, visit its JustGiving page here.

