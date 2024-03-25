Dunkeld dad helped save Birnam Library by capturing community’s love for a ‘little thing that matters’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Dunkeld dad helped save Birnam Library by capturing community’s love for a ‘little thing that matters’

Filmmaker Euan Wilding's children moved him to help save their local library after it came under threat of closure.

Dunkeld filmmaker Euan interviewed library users about why they wanted to save Birnam Library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dunkeld filmmaker Euan interviewed library users about why they wanted to save Birnam Library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Dunkeld filmmaker Euan Wilding has helped protect his community’s library by capturing how much it means to local children.

Last month, Dunkeld and Birnam residents came out in force to protest the closure of Birnam Library, after word got out that the council were reviewing the facility.

A campaign to save the library followed, and a huge part of its success has been credited to the work of dad-of-two Euan, whose own young children are avid book-borrowers from the library.

“My son in particular will take out literally hundreds of books,” explains Euan, who is a full time documentary filmmaker and owns his own Wilding film company.

“We use it loads and when we heard that it might be under threat, my wife Caroline and I felt we couldn’t not do anything about it.

“The kids overheard us talking and were so upset. The were keen to talk about it, like: ‘What can we do?'”

The Save Birnam Library protest. Image: Marion McKinnon.

While Caroline organised the demonstration, which saw around 100 people turn out with handmade placards to ‘Save Birnam Library’, Euan set about capturing what made the library worth saving.

He took his camera down to the library one Monday morning and interviewed users, young and old, about why they loved the library.

And what he uncovered was an outpouring of passionate support for the small but mighty institution.

Birnam Library is lifeline service for rural community

“I am a documentary filmmaker, and depending what you’re working on, it can be difficult to get people to speak,” Euan reveals.

“But that was not the case with this. Everybody I approached was keen to share how much the library meant to them. Even people who haven’t been using it regularly felt very strongly about the fact it could’ve been lost.”

In the film, young readers cite their reasons for keeping the library open, ranging from, “because I love reading more than anything” and “the best books in the world are here” to “because I like learning about snakes”.

And though many of those he interviewed were young bookworms, he found that love for the library was “not just a kid thing”, with several parents and adult users testifying that the library is a “hub” for the community.

The young readers at Birnam Library had a lot to say about why it should be saved. Image: Marion McKinnon.

“There’s a whole community of all generations that use the library, rely on it and value it,” Euan explains.

“Plus it’s the only library around for miles. For a lot of people, if you take away that library, they don’t have a library they can access at all.

“It really felt like people were coming together to save Birnam Library because collectively, they decided this little thing really matters. And that doesn’t happen very often.”

Libraries help kids ‘discover’ the world

As a parent, Euan sees libraries as vital resources for teaching children how to develop their interests away from ever-present screens.

“It’s really important to help kids have a relationship with knowledge where it’s not just that any question you have in life, your instinct is to pick up a phone or pick up a tablet,” he says.

Euan Wilding is the filmmaker behind the Save Birnam Library film. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I think libraries are great for that because you don’t  know what you’re going to discover. Plus it’s free, there are no barriers to access. That’s really important too.

“I was speaking to someone the other day whose wee boy takes out a load of reference books about different types of shells,” he smiles. “He’s obsessed.

“You’re never going to get that on your Key Stage reading list at school!”

‘Use it or lose it’ is wrong attitude

Following the community campaign, Perth and Kinross Council found the £190,000 required to keep rural libraries open for another year, which Euan says is “brilliant”.

But he fears that a “use it or lose it” attitude would miss the point of the campaign.

“We will use the next 12 months to show the councillors they made the right decision, because I know money is tight. But that ‘use it or lose it’ thing is so negative; you just can’t close these things,” he insists.

“I’m sure the council collect data on how much it’s used. And sure, you can have a low number of visitors.

“But you can’t always quantify the value to that person of that visit.

“Birnam Library might look like a rounding error on a spreadsheet,” he says. “But the community love it so much that the loss would’ve been such a blow.

“And honestly, once we start closing libraries, you’ve got to start worrying about where our priorities are.”

More from Education

Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Guests and pupils enjoy the food at Morgan Academy's Iftar party.
Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan
Cassie Doyle, sitting on staircase, is among children still impacted by Covid lockdown.
Four years after Covid changed our lives children and young people are living with…
Dunkeld filmmaker Euan interviewed library users about why they wanted to save Birnam Library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Angus pupil accused of putting schoolboy in hospital taken on school trip just days…
Dunkeld filmmaker Euan interviewed library users about why they wanted to save Birnam Library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee pals are Still Game as Jack and Victor for World Book Day
2
Dunkeld filmmaker Euan interviewed library users about why they wanted to save Birnam Library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
World Book Day 2024 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids celebrate reading with…
The Beath High pupils campaigning for better school meals.
The Fife girls fighting for better school lunches: 'We're not asking for McDonalds, just…
Dunkeld filmmaker Euan interviewed library users about why they wanted to save Birnam Library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
How Tayside and Fife kids brought characters to life for World Book Day in…
Dunkeld filmmaker Euan interviewed library users about why they wanted to save Birnam Library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Send us your World Book Day photos to feature in The Courier and Evening…
Dunkeld filmmaker Euan interviewed library users about why they wanted to save Birnam Library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Kind-hearted Dundee janitor Tam keeps his cupboard stocked full of essential goods for families

Conversation