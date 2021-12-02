Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth couple’s spectacular Christmas lights display in memory of nephew, 20

By Emma Duncan
December 2 2021, 1.06pm
Alistair Smith and Grant MacDonald are using their Christmas lights display at their house to raise money for a Ewing sarcoma charity in memory of nephew Gavin Russell.
Alistair Smith and Grant MacDonald are using their Christmas lights display at their house to raise money for a Ewing sarcoma charity in memory of nephew Gavin Russell.

A Perth couple are using their Christmas spirit to raise money for bone cancer research after the death of their nephew.

Alistair Smith and partner Grant MacDonald have become well-known on Beechgrove Place in Burghmuir for their spectacular lights displays.

And this year’s extravaganza has turned into a charity fundraiser after the death of their nephew, Gavin Russell, from Ewing sarcoma at the age of 20.

The spectacular display viewed from the air. Image: Liam McNamara.

Alistair says his nephew was an “absolutely brilliant” person who was “always very positive” and “a sparkle in everyone’s life”.

He said: “We were saddened that our nephew passed away in September.

“Last year I remember Gavin visiting us to look at the lights and was so happy to see how we had brightened up the garden.

“There is so much research needed into bone cancer and how it affects teenagers.

This year’s display is a festive extravaganza.

“A charity called Liberty’s Legacy was set up – Liberty had Ewing sarcoma and passed away just after her 14th birthday, it is this charity we are fundraising for.”

Grant said: “One of Gavin’s wishes was that the story of Ewing sarcoma was made widely known, and that money for research continued to be raised.

“So before Gavin passed away we told him that we would raise money for research and that our Christmas display this year would be for Liberty’s Legacy, raising money for Ewing sarcoma.

“People often asked if we were doing it for charity, but up until now, we haven’t, it has just been for the enjoyment of putting up the displays.

From left: Craig Russell, Alistair Smith, Grant MacDonald, Lorraine and Fraser Russell.

“We have collected many lights over the years to display both inside and outside the house.”

Former Perth High School pupil Gavin was diagnosed with bone cancer in November 2014 aged 13.

Part of his treatment included removing his shoulder blade, which is where the cancer started.

Gavin was in remission following initial treatment and care, but was told earlier this year it had returned and was terminal.

New items are bought for the display every year.

A keen badminton player, one year Gavin was able to complete a 5km charity park run and was passionate about raising money for cancer charities.

He was studying sound engineering at Perth College, and Alistair, a former station manager at Heartland FM in Pitlochry, managed to get Gavin work experience during Pitlochry Music Festival.

He spent his last few months in Cornhill Macmillan Centre in Perth Royal Infirmary, continuing to virtually sign in to college when he was able.

Fraser, Craig and Lorraine Russell turn on the Christmas light display.

His parents Lorraine and Craig, along with brother Fraser, switched on the Christmas lights.

Alistair says they put out their display every year “for the joy of bringing light and happiness to their neighbours at the darkest time of year”.

He said: “Last year at the darkest time of Covid lockdown, it was amazing to see so many people stop outside our house to look at the lights, and we began showing people round to see the lights around our building and in the garden.”

Locals have enjoyed looking round the display.

They buy new items every year to keep their displays fresh.

And with advances in technology, some of the lights are controlled by apps on their mobile phones.

Wifi has also been installed in the garden so that the lights can be controlled more efficiently.

Locals are being invited to look round the garden, take pictures and, if they can, donate either online or by scanning the QR code found on posters around the display.

Jings!: Oor Wullie guest of honour as Broughty Ferry family’s Christmas lights dazzle in memory of Sara

More from The Courier