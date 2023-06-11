Police probe after fire started in grounds of Kirkcaldy school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after fire in the grounds of Valley Primary School in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

Officers were called to Valley Gardens in the Lang Toun at around 7pm after reports of youths involved in anti-social behaviour within the school grounds.

Eyewitnesses say a number of items were taken from the nursery area before being set alight.

The fire destroyed a table and damaged an area for the school ground.

One resident said she saw a group of around 10 youths within the school a short time before the fire started.

She said: “It’s a regular occurrence to see children at the school in the evenings and Saturday there was a group of around 10 that I saw.

“A short time later I saw the smoke and then the flames from a fire at the school close to the perimeter fence.

“The police arrived a short time later but the boys had run off by then.

“The fire’s made a right mess of the grass.

“It’s disgraceful and shows a total lack of respect.”

Another Valley Gardens described the incident as “very worrying”.

She added: “It’s not the first time the school has been targeted, there’s been anti-social behaviour before.

“It’s very worrying that next time it could be more serious.

“Next time it may the school building that’s targeted.”

Police confirmed that inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Police response after reported disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a group causing a disturbance at Valley Gardens in Kirkcaldy around 7pm.

“Officers attended but the group had dispersed prior to police arriving.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that due to a high number of alerts on Saturday the fire had been extinguished before crews could attend.