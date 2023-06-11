Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Train services resume to Fife and Dundee after earlier fault closed the line

Engineers have fixed the fault that had been found between Aberdour and Burntisland stations.

By Neil Henderson
Train services to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen affected after fault closed line near to Aberdour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Train services to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen affected after fault closed line near to Aberdour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Train services between Edinburgh and Dundee have resumed after an earlier fault in Fife closed the line.

Passengers traveling out of Edinburgh to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen had faced nearly three hours of delays.

It came after a fault was found on the line between Aberdour and Burntisland stations.

ScotRail earlier confirmed that the line had been closed due to ‘safety reasons’.

Services from Edinburgh to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen now resumed

It had affected services north through Fife to Dundee and Aberdeen.

However, following work carried out by Network Rail engineers the line was reopened at 5.15pm

ScotRail confirmed that all services using the line had now resumed and were operating as normal.

 

