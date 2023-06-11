Train services resume to Fife and Dundee after earlier fault closed the line

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Train services between Edinburgh and Dundee have resumed after an earlier fault in Fife closed the line.

Passengers traveling out of Edinburgh to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen had faced nearly three hours of delays.

It came after a fault was found on the line between Aberdour and Burntisland stations.

ScotRail earlier confirmed that the line had been closed due to ‘safety reasons’.

Services from Edinburgh to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen now resumed

It had affected services north through Fife to Dundee and Aberdeen.

However, following work carried out by Network Rail engineers the line was reopened at 5.15pm

ScotRail confirmed that all services using the line had now resumed and were operating as normal.