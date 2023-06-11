Fife Train services resume to Fife and Dundee after earlier fault closed the line Engineers have fixed the fault that had been found between Aberdour and Burntisland stations. By Neil Henderson June 11 2023, 4.11pm Share Train services resume to Fife and Dundee after earlier fault closed the line Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4468345/train-services-delayed-edinburgh-fife-dundee/ Copy Link Train services to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen affected after fault closed line near to Aberdour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Train services between Edinburgh and Dundee have resumed after an earlier fault in Fife closed the line. Passengers traveling out of Edinburgh to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen had faced nearly three hours of delays. It came after a fault was found on the line between Aberdour and Burntisland stations. ScotRail earlier confirmed that the line had been closed due to ‘safety reasons’. Services from Edinburgh to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen now resumed It had affected services north through Fife to Dundee and Aberdeen. However, following work carried out by Network Rail engineers the line was reopened at 5.15pm ScotRail confirmed that all services using the line had now resumed and were operating as normal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close