Dundee Police cordon off large area of Broughty Ferry following incident A number of roads have been sealed off as police continue to search the area on Sunday evening. By Neil Henderson June 11 2023, 8.35pm Share Police cordon off large area of Broughty Ferry following incident Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4468624/broughty-ferry-ongoing-incident-police-roads-closed/ Copy Link Police have sealed off a number of roads amid an ongoing incident in Broughty Ferry. Image: Graham Huband/ DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]