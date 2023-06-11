GALLERY: Clouds clear for picture perfect Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle

The weather came good for visitors to Strathmore Highland Games in the grounds of historic Glamis Castle on Sunday.

Despite a damp start to the day, glorious conditions emerged for the big crowd to enjoy the gathering against the stunning backdrop of the 650-year-old Angus landmark.

Visitors were treated to the full programme of traditional events, including heavies, cycling and highland dancing.

And the games committee served up an array of local food and drink for their hungry guests.

Strathmore is the only Angus highland games on the Scottish summer calendar and has been held at Glamis for more than 20 years.

It was originally Forfar Highland Games and changed its name in 2005 to reflect the move.

James Arnot had the honour of being this year’s Chieftain.

In recent years its organisers have made determined efforts to grow the grass roots of the sport.

The week of the gathering also sees a junior highland games for local primary schools take place in the castle grounds.

Around 300 youngsters from schools in the Glamis cluster enjoyed the latest event.

Photographer Paul Reid captured Sunday’s action.