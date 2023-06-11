Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Angus & The Mearns

GALLERY: Clouds clear for picture perfect Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle

Visitors from around the world enjoyed the traditional Strathmore Highland Games spectacle in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle.

Kyle Randalls throws the hammer at Glamis. Image: Paul Reid
Kyle Randalls throws the hammer at Glamis. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

The weather came good for visitors to Strathmore Highland Games in the grounds of historic Glamis Castle on Sunday.

Despite a damp start to the day, glorious conditions emerged for the big crowd to enjoy the gathering against the stunning backdrop of the 650-year-old Angus landmark.

Visitors were treated to the full programme of traditional events, including heavies, cycling and highland dancing.

And the games committee served up an array of local food and drink for their hungry guests.

Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Chieftain James Arnott addresses the crowd. Image: Paul Reid

Strathmore is the only Angus highland games on the Scottish summer calendar and has been held at Glamis for more than 20 years.

It was originally Forfar Highland Games and changed its name in 2005 to reflect the move.

James Arnot had the honour of being this year’s Chieftain.

Highland dancer at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
A young dancer gets ready for the Irish Jig. Image: Paul Reid

In recent years its organisers have made determined efforts to grow the grass roots of the sport.

The week of the gathering also sees a junior highland games for local primary schools take place in the castle grounds.

Around 300 youngsters from schools in the Glamis cluster enjoyed the latest event.

Photographer Paul Reid captured Sunday’s action. 

Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Waiting for the rain to pass and the call to the boards.
Cycling event at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Close action in the cycling.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Close at the line in the 90m heats.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Valhalla Gym entertain the crowd.
Tug o' war at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Moffat Boatbuilders get the better of Valhalla in the tug o’ war.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Sam Bates from Tullibody competing in the 800m Handicap.
Piping at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Solo piping.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
The rush for the line in the children’s race.
Kyle Randalls throws the hammer at Glamis. Image: Paul Reid
Les Williams from Australia wins the 800m Handicap.
Highland dancing at Strathmore Games.
Waiting for the weather to clear.
Races at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
The Youths 90 metres handicap – Ben Bates from Tullibody takes the tape.
Races at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Pipe bands on parade.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
A show of strength.
Races at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
The girls’ race.
Races at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Paul Anderson from Perth (right) takes victory.
Races at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Vlad Tulacek in the 22lb shot event.
Races at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
One young dancer runs for cover after performing.
Piping competition at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Overall Junior Solo Piping winner Arran Green from Stirling receives his trophy from Chieftain James Arnott.
Races at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Valhalla still see the funny side after slipping to tug o’ war defeat.
Races at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
A photo finish in the 90m final.
Spectators at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Nothing can dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd.
Dancers at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
A bow for the judges.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Two-wheeled action.
Highland dancing at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Precision and concentration.
Races at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Flora Gillies out in front in the cycling.
Dancing at Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Elevation.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Staying wrapped up in the early rain.

 

 

 

 

 

