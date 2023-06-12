Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fife’s woman fury over Victoria Hospital access after ill husband lay unconscious on ground outside

There was no way for the 67-year-old to summon help when her husband collapsed at the main entrance shortly after midnight.

By Claire Warrender
A&E department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy
The accident and emergency entrance at Victoria Hospital remains closed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A terrified Fife woman discovered there was no way to summon medical help when her husband collapsed unconscious outside Victoria Hospital.

The couple arrived at the Kirkcaldy hospital at midnight to find the A&E doors locked due to measures taken at the start of Covid.

And there were no staff around to assist when the 67-year-old suddenly fell to the ground at the building’s main entrance.

The main entrance at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
The main entrance at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The woman had had to drive her husband 16 miles from their west Fife home because there was no ambulance available, despite the fact he was bleeding profusely.

NHS Fife has announced plans to reopen the public A&E entrance next month.

However, for now patients still have to enter via the main entrance at the other side of the hospital and walk through the building.

And the woman, who asked not to be named, is angry there is no emergency buzzer or intercom for emergency use.

Husband taken to intensive care

She said: “I was standing there yelling for help while my husband was unconscious on the ground.

“If it wasn’t for a woman who was outside smoking I don’t know what I would have done.

“My husband was very ill and was in intensive care for three days afterwards.”

She added: “I had to drive in the dark with my seriously ill husband because NHS 24 said we needed to get to A&E but there wasn’t an ambulance available.

“Then we discovered we had to go in the main entrance and walk past Costa but there’s no way to tell anyone you’re there.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith.
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith.

“What was I supposed to do if that woman hadn’t been there? Leave my husband lying there while I ran for help?

“They should either reopen the doors or install a buzzer or telephone because it isn’t good enough.”

The couple lodged an official complaint with health chiefs following the frightening incident at the start of April.

While they have no issue with the medical treatment, they are angry at the stress experienced at the hospital entrance.

However, they have been told it could be at least the end of June before they receive a full response.

NHS Fife anticipates Victoria Hospital entrance will return to use in July

NHS Fife’s director of acute services Claire Dobson said the public A&E entrance was closed in 2020 to limit footfall and reduce the chance of Covid entering the hospital.

She added: “As our services continue to normalise following the pandemic, we are again looking at access to the Victoria Hospital.

“This includes reinstating the public entrance to the accident and emergency department, with the necessary enabling works already begun.

NHS Fife boss Claire Dobson.
NHS Fife boss Claire Dobson addressed the issue of access at Victoria Hospital.

“We anticipate this entrance will return to use next month.”

Director of nursing Janette Keenan said complaints were responded to as quickly as possible.

However, she said the organisation takes time to thoroughly investigate incidents to ensure the response is detailed and accurate.

Labour MSP Claire Baker, who was contacted by the west Fife couple, said she was pleased a decision had been taken to reopen the doors.

“This was a very distressing case,” she said.

“Hopefully this will make it much easier for patients to access A&E.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

