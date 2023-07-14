Shona Robison: Resignation of Mhairi Black was ‘wake-up’ call for politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Shona Robison: Resignation of Mhairi Black was ‘wake-up’ call for politics

The Dundee City East MSP says young women must not be put off standing for public office.

By Rebecca McCurdy
Shona Robison spoke out after Mhairi Black, pictured, quit. Image PA.

Political parties must come together to make politics a safe space for women, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said after the “wake-up call” delivered by Mhairi Black’s decision to step down at the general election.

Shona Robison urged young women not to be deterred from standing for public office despite the abuse often targeted at female politicians on social media.

She was speaking after seven SNP MPs confirmed they would not seek re-election at the upcoming general election, including Ms Black, the SNP depute leader at Westminster, who described the UK Parliament’s working environment as “toxic” earlier this month.

Ms Black, who was first elected in 2015, said she would not contest her Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP seat and described Westminster as “one of the most unhealthy workplaces that you can ever be in”.

READ MORE: SNP MP Angus MacNeil’s party membership suspended 

However, Ms Robison appealed to likeminded and opposition parties to work together to “make politics a better place” in the wake of Ms Black’s decision to resign.

Speaking to the PA news agency during a visit to the Inverclyde Royal Hospital, where she met volunteers from Compassionate Inverclyde, who offer end of life support for patients, said: “This is a challenge for all political parties, and I think for politics generally, that we really need to listen to what Mhairi Black was saying.

“It’s something that we all need to address as politicians because if we’re going to get the future generation, particularly young women, into politics, it has to be a better place.

“We’ve all got a vested interest in doing that, and I’m keen that we try to work across parties to make politics a better place. I think it’s a bit of a wake-up call to be honest.”

Shona Robison is MSP for Dundee City East. Image: PA.

Ms Robison, who is also Finance Secretary, was first elected to Holyrood in 1999 and said women in politics are often judged more harshly on their appearance than their male counterparts.

‘Women get a particularly hard time’

She said: “As a woman in politics, it can be hard. I think women get a particularly hard time. It’s more about what they are wearing, their appearance, everything is questioned, I think to a higher degree than perhaps our male counterparts and that is something that should be of concern to all of us.

“However, I would still say despite all of that we have a job as existing politicians to make it better for the next generation of politicians coming through.

“We need to look at ways of how we can do that and how we can make it better but my message to any young women thinking of coming into politics is do it.”

Falkirk MP John McNally, 72, became the latest SNP MP to rule himself out of re-election, following Ms Black; former Westminster SNP leader Ian Blackford; and ex-party deputy leader Stewart Hosie.

Peter Grant, Angela Crawley and Douglas Chapman will also not contest their seats.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray, who left Westminster to become an MSP at the Scottish Parliament, told the PA news agency on Thursday he can “understand why some are choosing to stand down”.

He added: “I pay tribute to all of those who have given the service that they have – each of them who has chosen to stand down has done incredible service there.

“I know them all well and respect them all, having served with them for varying lengths of time when I was at Westminster.”

