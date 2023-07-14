Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus ‘expecting some boos’ when he faces former side Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus ‘expecting some boos’ when he faces former side Raith Rovers

The Pars defender will experience the Fife derby from the other side for the first time in Saturday's Viaplay Cup match.

By Craig Cairns
Kyle Benedictus spent seven years at Raith before his move to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.
Kyle Benedictus spent seven years at Raith before his move to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.

After almost a quarter of a century of appearances over seven years, last summer Kyle Benedictus left Stark’s Park.

That spell included captaining Raith Rovers to League One title and Challenge Cup wins.

He then swapped the armband for that of Dunfermline before last season leading the Pars to a dominant title win in the third tier.

Benedictus has played in seven Fife derbies versus his current club – winning two, losing two and drawing the other three.

‘I’m expecting some boos’

This Saturday Benedictus will pull on the black and white stripes before getting his first taste of the fixture from the other side.

“I’m not sure what type of reception I’ll get. I’m expecting some boos!” he half-jokes. “It’s part and parcel of football, it’s to be expected.

“I’ll concentrate on my own game and concentrate on my team-mates and hopefully we come out on top at the end.

“It’s a great game to start off with, you probably couldn’t ask for a better game to go into a season.

Kyle Benedictus will lead the Pars out at Stark’s Park. Image: SNS.

“First game, it’ll be on TV as well. There will be a lot of eyes watching and we know how much it means to both sets of fans.

“Both teams will be going for the win and I’m sure it’ll be a cracking game.”

Challenging warm-up

After a testing pre-season that involved friendlies versus two Premiership sides and second-tier German opposition, Benedictus sees this weekend’s Viaplay Cup tie as a barometer.

They earned respectable draws in two of those and the Pars captain is hoping they can take the momentum from last season into the upcoming league campaign.

“Last season there was a winning mentality around the squad all season and we’ve taken that into this season,” said Benedictus.

“We want to do the same as last year – it’s going to be a harder league, there’s no doubt about it.

“But if we can go in with the same team spirit – the boys have trained the same as they did last year, nothing’s changed – the team spirit is still there, let’s go and see what we can do.

“Come Saturday, it’ll give us an indication of the level we need to be at.

Kyle Benedictus challenges Hearts’ Cammy Devlin. Image: SNS.

“We lost one league game all season last year – if that doesn’t give us confidence, I don’t know what will.

“I’m sure the boys will be buzzing for Saturday.”

