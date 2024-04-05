Dundee University receptionist Muriel to carry on working as she celebrates 90th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University receptionist Muriel to carry on working as she celebrates 90th birthday

'As long as I can continue, and I can’t see any reason why I wouldn’t, I will.'

By Ellidh Aitken
Dundee University receptionist Muriel Duncan.
Muriel Duncan has worked at Dundee University since 1971 and turns 90 on Saturday. Image: Dundee University

Dundee University has celebrated the 90th birthday of one of its longest-serving staff members, receptionist Muriel Duncan.

Muriel first joined the university in 1971 as a clerical assistant at the faculty of science and went on to work in several roles before retiring, unsuccessfully, in 2000.

Her retirement lasted just 10 weeks before she took up a job as a receptionist in the Tower Building.

Muriel (centre) with Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of the University of Dundee (left) and Dr Jim McGeorge, university secretary and chief operating officer. Image: Dundee University

She holds the same post to this day.

The university held a drop-in birthday celebration for Muriel in the Tower Cafe on Friday ahead of her 90th birthday on Saturday, April 6.

Dundee University celebrates as receptionist Muriel Duncan turns 90

She said: “I honestly can’t believe that I’m as old as that! I look in the mirror and think, ‘you’re really doing quite well, Muriel!’

“It has been lovely being celebrated by colleagues.

“I feel I have been very lucky to be here [at the university] all this time.

“I keep thinking the university will maybe kick me out one day. However, I’m still here!

“It’s so important to be around others, I enjoy working and meeting people.

“It keeps you young and it keeps you going.

“As long as I can continue, and I can’t see any reason why I wouldn’t, I will.”

A party was held for Muriel on Friday in the Tower Cafe. Image: Dundee University
Muriel turns 90 on Saturday. Image: Dundee University

Muriel previously told The Courier how, prior to her aborted retirement, she had told a colleague about her ambition to work on reception.

She later received a call telling her a vacancy had opened up.

Muriel said: “I replied, ‘When can I start?’.

“He said to me, ‘I think you need to discuss that with your husband’ and I said, ‘Oh, there’ll be no discussion’.”

She added that she had decided to retire as she “just needed a break” but soon realised it was not for her.

Muriel watched her granddaughter, Cara, graduate twice from Dundee University, first with an undergraduate maths degree and then as a secondary school teacher in 2022.

Muriel has worked at Dundee University since 1971. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Her other granddaughter, Kirsti James, is also a Dundee graduate and later studied at London Veterinary College.

She now works as a vet in Glasgow.

Speaking before her graduation, Cara recalled visiting Muriel at work when she was younger and as a student.

She said: “I used to come here to visit my grandma at her work and I’d get shown around so I knew she was an institution at the University.

“I think I was the only student never to get lost on campus.

“If I didn’t know where I was going, I would go to see her at her desk and ask where a particular building or room was.

“It was really nice to be able to pop in and see grandma at any time.”

Conversation