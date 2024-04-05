ANDREW LIDDLE: Can parliament that failed to organise functioning recycling scheme be trusted with matters of life and death?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: Can parliament that failed to organise functioning recycling scheme be trusted with matters of life and death?

A willingness to take on such controversial issues does not necessarily indicate an ability to overcome them.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, at Holyrood after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, at Holyrood after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Andrew Liddle

Over 25 years of devolution, MSPs have proved themselves more than willing to wrestle with contentions issues.

In recent years alone, the Scottish Parliament has tackled everything from sectarianism at football matches to transgender rights.

But a willingness to take on such controversial issues does not necessarily indicate an ability to overcome them.

After all, anyone can choose to wrestle with a tiger, but few can actually best one.

And when it comes to actually resolving controversial issues satisfactorily, MSPs have repeatedly proved themselves incapable.

Case in point…

The latest example is the SNP’s controversial Hate Crime Act, which became law earlier this week.

To describe this piece of legislation as confused is a gross understatement.

In the hours after it came into force, JK Rowling had to take to social media to bait Police Scotland into clarifying its parameters.

Thousands of others reported their fellow Scots for hate crimes in the following days.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has proved even those found not to have committed an offence still risk a police record under the act.

All this while those that sprayed racist graffiti near Humza Yousaf’s Broughty Ferry home – purveyors of genuine hate – have, at least for now, escaped detection.

Racist graffiti aimed at First Minister Humza Yousaf at Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied
Abuse, including P-word slurs, was graffitied onto properties in Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry.

This matters in itself, but also because MSPs are now legislating on another controversial subject: assisted dying.

A bill has been brought forward by the eminently likeable and thoroughly decent Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, which would allow the terminally ill in Scotland to choose to end their own life.

Assisted dying raises enormous moral and ethical questions, such as those highlighted by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She has indicated that – though conflicted – she is inclined to vote against the legislation because it risks “[associating] dignity at the end of life with choosing to die, rather than being supported to live in as much peace and comfort as possible”.

Burning questions

On the other side, McArthur argues that “despite the best efforts of palliative care, dying people are facing traumatic deaths that harm both them and those they leave behind” – a reality that would be avoided were assisted dying introduced.

This is an entirely legitimate debate but – given Holyrood’s recent legislative record – there is also the burning question of whether MSPs are actually capable of navigating the practical implications of assisted dying too.

What, for instance, is a terminal illness?

McArthur’s bill as drafted defines it as a disease that is “advanced” and “progressive” from “which [the individual] is unable to recover”.

Such loose and subjective terminology, coupled with the vagaries and varieties of medical advice, risks creating a situation where some doctors will sanction death and others will not in relation to the same patient.

Thus, we may end up with a two-tier system where some who wish to end their life are able to do so, while others are not, despite their medical circumstances being similar.

Equally, there is little consideration of those with access to private healthcare, who may be able to cherry-pick medical practitioners based on their willingness to acquiesce to accelerating the patient’s own death.

Liam McArthur MSP.

None of this is necessarily to criticise McArthur’s proposal or to disagree with the principle that a terminally ill person should have the right to end their own life.

The bill is, after all, still in its early stages and may well be strengthened under scrutiny.

Nevertheless, given Holyrood’s recent legislative record, it is legitimate – even at this stage – to question whether a group that recently failed to organise a functioning recycling scheme can also be trusted to successfully navigate matters, quite literally, of life and death.

‘Overwhelmed by heartfelt responses’

While we are on the subject of life and death…

It will hopefully – 600 words and counting – now be apparent that I survived my cancer surgery on March 11.

In fact, the operation went even better than I had dared to hope: not only did I emerge with all my limbs intact but – after nine hours of deboning and fileting – the incredible surgical team also managed to keep my hand functioning too.

It is now a question of waiting for the pathology results to confirm whether the cancer was fully removed, but I am enjoying my convalescence in the meantime.

Andrew Liddle opened up on his cancer diagnosis.

Whatever the outcome though, I have been overwhelmed by the generous, heartfelt responses to my last column on my diagnosis and treatment. From close friends to old friends to total strangers, it has been incredibly uplifting to receive such warm wishes from others.

Of course, there is still a long road of recovery ahead, and there will doubtless be more bumps to come.

But, while it is often suggested that cancer is a lonely place, the kindness of others in the last few weeks has made me feel anything but isolated. Thank you.

More from Opinion

How the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant would look, according to the plans lodged with the council. Image: Bradley Architecture
MARTEL MAXWELL: My Wagamama Dundee delight – and why our city has become coolest…
7
Dundee's low emission zone. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee low emission zone is gesture politics at best
17
Campaigners outside Holyrood on Monday to protest against hate crime laws. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: SNP have divided country with hate crime law and put intolerable pressure…
10
Liam McArthur Scottish Parliament Assisted Dying
KEZIA DUGDALE: Assisted dying law could become parliament's finest hour
VisitScotland visitor centre Perth
COURIER OPINION: VisitScotland centre closures could prove a costly mistake
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB staycation column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird staycation column. Anstruther. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 23/03/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Night out in Anstruther pub showed me how special staycations can be
2
First Minister Humza Yousaf
ALASDAIR CLARK: Humza Yousaf survived his first year with little to celebrate
3
John Alexander Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee's council leader hiding from public damages the city's reputation
8
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister Humza Yousaf.
JIM SPENCE: We’ve arrived at political mess because too many of us opted out…
4
Martel Maxwell at Dundee Cooking Academy
MARTEL MAXWELL: We're spoiled for choice for fine dining in Dundee

Conversation