LEE WILKIE: Dundee boss has proved he can build a squad fit for the Premiership

Tony Docherty knows how to build a squad.

After inheriting pretty much a blank slate last summer, the Dundee boss has pieced together a squad with a great balance to it.

They are playing well, but I see a lot of improvement to come.

Looking ahead to this summer’s recruitment, Docherty will be identifying similar profiles that have brought success this season: bright prospects and experienced stalwarts.

It’s difficult to get the blend right, but the manager has done well so far.

Another area he will need to address is contract renewals, with three senior stars’ contracts set to expire.

Two will likely move on while the club should do all they can to keep the other.

No deal for Bryne

Shaun Byrne has been a great servant for Dundee.

It looks like he will be on his way out of Dens this summer but he’s been very consistent whenever he’s played.

He’s been very reliable and he’s the type of player you want in your squad: a regular fixture in the team and you know what you’ll get.

He’s done exactly that at Dundee. He’s always done pretty well when he has played.

I know he fell out of favour under a couple of managers recently and sat out of the squad for a while.

But it shows the type of character that he is always available and ready to do a job when asked to.

A fresh start?

It might also be difficult for Tyler French to win a new contract. From the defender’s point of view, he may want to get a fresh start.

French suffered a season-ending injury in January last year and was sent out on loan to Morton at the start of the season.

He has been part of a side that recently went on a 16-match unbeaten run.

However, given his injuries and how the Dundee squad has progressed under Docherty, his future probably lies elsewhere.

Secure Sylla

The one out-of-contract star Dundee should – and probably are – doing all they can to keep is midfielder Mo Sylla.

He has been really important to the team in the last run of matches and has had such a big influence.

Players like him will surely be at the top of Docherty’s list to try to tie down for next season.

Whatever the case for the out-of-contract trio, the Dundee manager has shown he knows how to build a team that can compete in the Scottish Premiership.