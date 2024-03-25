LEE WILKIE: Dundee boss has proved he can build a squad fit for the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee boss has proved he can build a squad fit for the Premiership

Tony Docherty will already be looking to next season and where the Dark Blues can improve.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has added well to his squad. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has added well to his squad. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

Tony Docherty knows how to build a squad.

After inheriting pretty much a blank slate last summer, the Dundee boss has pieced together a squad with a great balance to it.

They are playing well, but I see a lot of improvement to come.

Looking ahead to this summer’s recruitment, Docherty will be identifying similar profiles that have brought success this season: bright prospects and experienced stalwarts.

It’s difficult to get the blend right, but the manager has done well so far.

Tony Docherty and his backroom staff have a balanced Dundee squad. Image: SNS.

Another area he will need to address is contract renewals, with three senior stars’ contracts set to expire.

Two will likely move on while the club should do all they can to keep the other.

No deal for Bryne

Shaun Byrne has been a great servant for Dundee.

It looks like he will be on his way out of Dens this summer but he’s been very consistent whenever he’s played.

He’s been very reliable and he’s the type of player you want in your squad: a regular fixture in the team and you know what you’ll get.

He’s done exactly that at Dundee. He’s always done pretty well when he has played.

I know he fell out of favour under a couple of managers recently and sat out of the squad for a while.

But it shows the type of character that he is always available and ready to do a job when asked to.

A fresh start?

It might also be difficult for Tyler French to win a new contract. From the defender’s point of view, he may want to get a fresh start.

French suffered a season-ending injury in January last year and was sent out on loan to Morton at the start of the season.

He has been part of a side that recently went on a 16-match unbeaten run.

Tyler French was sent on loan to Morton by Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Raymond Davies/Shutterstock/

However, given his injuries and how the Dundee squad has progressed under Docherty, his future probably lies elsewhere.

Secure Sylla

The one out-of-contract star Dundee should – and probably are – doing all they can to keep is midfielder Mo Sylla.

He has been really important to the team in the last run of matches and has had such a big influence.

Players like him will surely be at the top of Docherty’s list to try to tie down for next season.

Whatever the case for the out-of-contract trio, the Dundee manager has shown he knows how to build a team that can compete in the Scottish Premiership.

More from Dundee FC

Albert Juliussen
Dundee's record-breaking fortnight - 20 goals scored, 13 by one Hall of Famer and…
Dundee players Shaun Byrne, Tyler French and Mo Sylla.
Dundee FC contracts: Whose deals are up at Dens Park this summer?
Pyrotechnics were set off during the Dundee v St Johnstone game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Man, 21, charged after pyrotechnics set off at Dundee v St Johnstone game
Dundee loan star Aaron Donnelly has undergone a heart operation this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Aaron Donnelly hailed for shock heart operation response as Dundee boss Tony Docherty highlights…
Liverpool are set for a major shake-up, with Mark Burchill benefitting
Former Dundee and Dunfermline striker set for key role in Liverpool backroom revolution
Dundee stars like Owen Beck, Curtis Main and Zach Robinson are currently sidelined.
Dundee injury list: Who is out and when are they back?
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Multi-club model can be good for Scottish football and what Dundee MUST…
Muddy Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee v Rangers: New date announced for controversial call-off
8
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic.
Dundee injuries mount as Tony Docherty reveals frontman was set to miss Rangers clash
Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Owen Beck injury blow is massive for Dundee - but they do…

Conversation