Dunfermline boss James McPake gives contract update on former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak

James McPake has revealed there have been no discussions yet with Alex Jakubiak over a new contract at Dunfermline.

But the Pars boss has delivered a ‘wait and see’ message over the striker’s future.

Jakubiak, whose current deal expires at the end of the campaign, turned in probably his best performance for the Fifers in the recent 3-1 victory over league leaders Dundee United.

It prompted McPake to claim the 27-year-old would be ‘too good’ for the Scottish Championship if he was able to reach his peak consistently.

On Saturday, the former Dundee marksman was paired up front with Chris Kane as the East End Park side moved fifth in the table with a 1-0 win away to Morton.

Jakubiak has previously expressed his frustration at not getting the chance to play for Dundee in the Premiership this season after helping them to promotion last term.

It resulted in just a year-long agreement when the Englishman arrived at Dunfermline in September and McPake is relaxed over the prospect of an extension.

“We worked hard to get him,” said McPake of Jakubiak, who he first signed for Dundee in 2020.

Curtailed by injuries

“I think Alex was disappointed he played in the promotion-winning team at Dundee and didn’t get the chance to stay for the Premiership.

“That’s Dundee’s decision, that’s well outwith my hands, but you get that.

“Then, he took a while [to decide his future]. He had a few teams and options, and a few agents telling him this and that, about going abroad.

“As it went on and on, he decided to come to Dunfermline.

“Injuries have curtailed his spell.

“But I hope over the next six games we see that high level of performance.”

After taking time off over the summer to consider his next move, Jakubiak arrived at Dunfermline short of match sharpness.

It took the former Watford youngster time to regain his fitness and then he was struck down by a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park in January.

That came just six days after breaking his duck with a double in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United on December 30.

But McPake says he sensed a fresh determination about the forward when he returned to training last month.

And he expects ‘Jak’ to have other options this summer if he continues his recent form.

McPake wants ‘good people’ at Pars

“He’s enjoying it,” added McPake. “He’s that nice a person, he fits in [with the squad]

“We’re trying to build that, we want good people, and he’s up there in terms of the players I’ve managed.

“He’s caused me a few problems at times, but not in too bad a way.

“But if he’s happy then we’re happy with Alex when he’s fit and firing.

“We’ll see what happens, but it’s not something we’ve really touched on.

“I’ve not spoken to Alex about it, but he knows my thoughts on him.

“It’s just, if he can get himself right then where will his options be?

“Now, because he’s enjoying it, and if he can keep playing the way he’s playing, then who knows?

“But he wants to play football, he wants to enjoy his football, so we’ll wait and see.”