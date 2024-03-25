Dunfermline boss James McPake gives contract update on former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake gives contract update on former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak

The marksman has been in impressive form in recent weeks.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. striker Alex Jakubiak.
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake has revealed there have been no discussions yet with Alex Jakubiak over a new contract at Dunfermline.

But the Pars boss has delivered a ‘wait and see’ message over the striker’s future.

Jakubiak, whose current deal expires at the end of the campaign, turned in probably his best performance for the Fifers in the recent 3-1 victory over league leaders Dundee United.

It prompted McPake to claim the 27-year-old would be ‘too good’ for the Scottish Championship if he was able to reach his peak consistently.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. striker Alex Jakubiak unleashes a right-foot shot against Airdrie.
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak has been in excellent form in recent games. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

On Saturday, the former Dundee marksman was paired up front with Chris Kane as the East End Park side moved fifth in the table with a 1-0 win away to Morton.

Jakubiak has previously expressed his frustration at not getting the chance to play for Dundee in the Premiership this season after helping them to promotion last term.

It resulted in just a year-long agreement when the Englishman arrived at Dunfermline in September and McPake is relaxed over the prospect of an extension.

“We worked hard to get him,” said McPake of Jakubiak, who he first signed for Dundee in 2020.

Curtailed by injuries

“I think Alex was disappointed he played in the promotion-winning team at Dundee and didn’t get the chance to stay for the Premiership.

“That’s Dundee’s decision, that’s well outwith my hands, but you get that.

“Then, he took a while [to decide his future]. He had a few teams and options, and a few agents telling him this and that, about going abroad.

“As it went on and on, he decided to come to Dunfermline.

“Injuries have curtailed his spell.

“But I hope over the next six games we see that high level of performance.”

Alex Jakubiak tussles with a Queen's Park defender during Dunfermline Athletic F.C.'s 2-1 defeat at Hampden in January.
Alex Jakubiak picked up a hamstring injury against Queen’s Park in January. Image: SNS.

After taking time off over the summer to consider his next move, Jakubiak arrived at Dunfermline short of match sharpness.

It took the former Watford youngster time to regain his fitness and then he was struck down by a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park in January.

That came just six days after breaking his duck with a double in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United on December 30.

But McPake says he sensed a fresh determination about the forward when he returned to training last month.

And he expects ‘Jak’ to have other options this summer if he continues his recent form.

McPake wants ‘good people’ at Pars

“He’s enjoying it,” added McPake. “He’s that nice a person, he fits in [with the squad]

“We’re trying to build that, we want good people, and he’s up there in terms of the players I’ve managed.

“He’s caused me a few problems at times, but not in too bad a way.

“But if he’s happy then we’re happy with Alex when he’s fit and firing.

“We’ll see what happens, but it’s not something we’ve really touched on.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan after scoring against Ayr United.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan after scoring against Ayr United in December. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I’ve not spoken to Alex about it, but he knows my thoughts on him.

“It’s just, if he can get himself right then where will his options be?

“Now, because he’s enjoying it, and if he can keep playing the way he’s playing, then who knows?

“But he wants to play football, he wants to enjoy his football, so we’ll wait and see.”

More from Football

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has added well to his squad. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee boss has proved he can build a squad fit for the…
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews goes through a warm-up.
Ian Murray makes Ross Matthews admission as he hails impact of midfielder's Raith Rovers…
Dundee United and Raith Rovers have both passed up golden opportunities this season. Images: SNS.
6 shocks that blew Dundee United and Raith Rovers' Scottish Championship title race wide…
Cowdenbeath's Central Park.
Cowdenbeath begin hunt for new manager after Calum Elliot agrees to become Bonnyrigg Rose…
Tony Gallacher.
Tony Gallacher names St Johnstone stalwarts who can set 'fortress McDiarmid' standards for run-in
Louis Moult after scoring against Inverness
Louis Moult: 'Emotions high' in Dundee United dressing room amid familiar failing
3
Albert Juliussen
Dundee's record-breaking fortnight - 20 goals scored, 13 by one Hall of Famer and…
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet gives the thumbs up to the Pars supporters after beating Morton.
Deniz Mehmet celebrates personal hat-trick as Dunfermline keeper voices caution after impressive Morton win
Dunfermline manager James McPake celebrates with the supporters after victory over Morton.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Pars continue impressive away record to go 5th in…
A dejected Jim Goodwin following Dundee United's draw with Inverness
4 Dundee United talking points: Raith Rovers flop NOT an option as nervy Tangerines…
6