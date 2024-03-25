Indie rock band Cast to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee as part of UK and Ireland tour

Indie rock band Cast is set to perform in Dundee as part of their UK and Ireland tour.

The Liverpudlian four-piece will take to the stage at Fat Sam’s on Saturday October 5.

The band announced the tour dates on X, formerly Twitter.

It comes ahead of a busy summer schedule for frontman John Power and his band, including gigs alongside Liam Gallagher and Ocean Colour Scene

As well as returning to Dundee they are also set to perform in Aberdeen and Edinburgh later this year.

The tour will see the band perform their most popular hits, including Finetime and Sandstorm.

Last month Cast released their third album, Love Is The Call, since reforming back in 2010.

Speaking with The Courier last year the Scouse songsmith said the latest album was the “best” they had recorded in 25 years.

Tickets for their Dundee show will go on sale this Friday at 10am.