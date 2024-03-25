Indie rock band Cast to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee as part of UK and Ireland tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indie rock band Cast to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee as part of UK and Ireland tour

Tickets go on general sale this Friday.

By James Simpson
Cast are returning to Dundee this year.Image: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Cast are returning to Dundee this year.Image: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Indie rock band Cast is set to perform in Dundee as part of their UK and Ireland tour.

The Liverpudlian four-piece will take to the stage at Fat Sam’s on Saturday October 5.

The band announced the tour dates on X, formerly Twitter.

It comes ahead of a busy summer schedule for frontman John Power and his band, including gigs alongside Liam Gallagher and Ocean Colour Scene

As well as returning to Dundee they are also set to perform in Aberdeen and Edinburgh later this year.

The tour will see the band perform their most popular hits, including Finetime and Sandstorm.

Last month Cast released their third album, Love Is The Call, since reforming back in 2010.

Speaking with The Courier last year the Scouse songsmith said the latest album was the “best” they had recorded in 25 years.

Tickets for their Dundee show will go on sale this Friday at 10am.

