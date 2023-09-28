John Power: ‘The new Cast album is the best one in 25 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

John Power: ‘The new Cast album is the best one in 25 years’

The Cast frontman and former La's bassist is headed to Dunfermline and Dundee on an intimate solo tour.

John Power opens up about The La's, songwriting and new Cast record. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

Cast frontman John Power heads to Courier Country next week having just completed work on what he’s calling “our best album in 25 years”.

The Scouse songsmith first hit the big time with jangle pop legends The La’s, who scored a hit with the classic There She Goes in 1990, before he walked out the following year after just one album.

Power quickly re-emerged with his band Cast, who went on to massive success later in the decade as part of the Britpop scene – eventually splitting in 2001.

The band’s third album since reforming in 2010 is due to land early in 2024 and the frontman says he can relax now that it’s been mixed and is ready to go.

“Sometimes I can get too involved,” he explains.

“Now I’m just sitting back and letting other people get on with it – something tells me to let this go where it’s going. I know for a fact I couldn’t have written a better album than the one we’ve got.

John Power’s new record with Cast is ‘like a psychedelic pop rock’n’roll record. Image: Supplied.

“The vibe is amazing. It’s like a psychedelic pop rock’n’roll record and it’s one I truly wanted to make.

“Kicking Up The Dust, for instance, the record Cast made before this, has got a lot of good songs, but this is like a real album where they’re all related. It feels like a debut.

“Fans of the band – and of other bands – are going to absolutely love it. That’s the most important thing really, and anything else I just let it go where it’s got to go.

“We’ve recorded our best record, definitely, in 25 years.”

Power picked up the bass for first time since There She Goes

Power, 56, reveals he told bandmates Skin Tyson and Keith O’Neill that it could be their last-ever recording together.

“You’ve got to look at it like that,” he says.

“I’m playing bass on it and the last record I played bass on was the La’s record. I wanted to do it – I had a feeling.

“So it’s got a certain uniqueness and Alan McGhee our manager, Youth the producer, and the record company, they all think it’s something very special.”

The guitarist admits he’s undecided about playing some new songs on his upcoming solo acoustic tour, which stops in Dunfermline and Dundee.

“I’m not sure,” he declares.

“Maybe I should wait until everybody’s heard the record before I yodel it with an acoustic guitar. The sound, the production, the band’s playing and the actual songs – everything just feels so good about it.

John Power thinks the new Cast record is the best one in quarter of a century. Image: DC Thomson.

“There are other songs that I’ve been writing in the same period of time which I didn’t put on the record – not because they’re not as good, they just weren’t of the same ilk.

“I’ve got a couple that I’ve never played before that I’ve just rediscovered off a solo record that sound like great folk songs, and I’ll probably play a couple of La’s songs, which I’d never have done in the past.

“Now I feel that that is part of my journey and I feel comfortable with it and I’m not trying to parody it or say this or that. I’m just trying to say I had an amazing event where I met Lee (Mavers).

“The La’s were a massive part of me, and of people’s lives.”

Stripped-back sound has quiet Power

He says he sees the tour as a chance to revisit “a sort of grassroots troubadour vibe” in more intimate settings than Cast usually play.

“But it still has its moments where it gets a bit rowdy when you play the right song,” Power adds.

“It also gives you the opportunity to play the songs how they were originally written. There’s a lot of folk within them because they’re acoustic.

“You strip ’em bare and end up fingerpicking and doing certain strums that you wouldn’t do with the band. There’s a bit more melancholy – it’s not a lonesome thing, but you’re more on your own.

‘Lonesome’ fingerpicking and ‘troubadour vibes’ are on the cards for intimate Dundee and Dunfermline gigs. Image: Supplied.

“When you’re younger you want to shout loud and you want to get attention to the songs, but now really all I’ve got to do is put my sail up and the song will just breeze into shore.

“The more mature you get in life you just start to recognise something, and try to pass that on in the time that you have and the songs that you sing.”

John Power’s gig at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on October 7 is sold out. Tickets for Church in Dundee (October 8) are at Ticketweb. 