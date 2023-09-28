Police close A915 between Leven and St Andrews after two-vehicle crash

A major road in Fife has been closed by police after a two-vehicle crash.

The A915, which links St Andrews to Leven, has been closed near Upper Largo.

Police are currently in attendance at the scene, close to the Monturpie Caravan Park.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.15pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A915 near Upper Largo.

“Officers are at the scene and the road is closed.”

More to follow