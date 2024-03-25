‘Not as easy as it looks’: Dundee University student appears on Countdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Not as easy as it looks’: Dundee University student appears on Countdown

The episode aired on Monday and is available online.

By Bailey Moreton
Presenter Colin Murray alongside contestant, Stuart Ingham. Image: Supplied
Presenter Colin Murray alongside contestant, Stuart Ingham. Image: Supplied

Dundee teaching student Stuart Ingham said he was pushed well outside his comfort zone when he appeared on Channel 4’s Countdown.

Stuart from Aberdeen appeared on Monday’s episode of the long-running daytime gameshow.

Mr Ingham is studying to become a primary school teacher at Dundee University, which he said inspired him to enter the show.

In a post to Facebook, he wrote: “Part of my reason for going on Countdown today was because as student teachers we are told to challenge our pupils and this sometimes means being in situations outside their comfort zone.

Stuart onset. Image: Supplied

“I’m keen to keep doing these things as an adult as we do like to stay in our comfort zone. As most will know maths is my thing, so this was certainly an experience and a half adding in the word element.

“I would highly recommend others to apply and it’s certainly not as easy as it looks.”

Countdown contestant Stuart loses out

While Mr Ingham said he was “ready for the challenge” on the show, he ultimately lost out to his opponent.

Previous three-time winner Toby Byfield, 28, won by a score of 117 to 40.

Mr Ingham is often on the road, commuting from Aberdeen for classes in Dundee.

When he’s not studying, working or appearing on television, he enjoys travelling.

Speaking during the episode, he said one of his favourite destinations was Kenya.

“I like having the sundown when you see the giraffes going by, that’s the best part,” he said.

Host Colin Murray complimented Mr Ingham on his clear speaking voice when calling out the vowels and consonants.

The episode aired on Monday and is available online.

More from Dundee

Cast are returning to Dundee this year.Image: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Indie rock band Cast to play Fat Sam's in Dundee as part of UK…
CR0047497 Launch of Beds for Bairns Initiative, a collaboration between Help for Kids, Dundee Bairns and Hillcrest Pic shows Front L to R: Clare McNally-Hillcrest Foundation, Stacey Wallace-Help for Kids Back L to R: Jacquie Roberts-Dundee Bairns, Genna Millar-Dundee Bairns, Lesley Don-Hillcrest Foundation and Derek Miller -Help for Kids ....Pic Paul Reid
Beds for Bairns will ensure a good night's sleep for Dundee children living in…
Stock image of police officer
Teen, 17, charged after 'attack' on staff member at Dundee school
Ann Summers on Reform Street Dundee shuts
Dundee Ann Summers shop shuts as stock cleared from store
The Bootleg Beatles will perform at Fat Sam's Live
'World's premier Beatles tribute band' to bring Fab Four magic to Dundee
The fatal accident happened at Oilfast, near Forfar.
Dundee-based mechanic crushed to death under lorry near Forfar, inquiry hears
A fan poses for a selfie with Anton Danyluk at Aura nightclub in Dundee.
Best pictures as Love Island takes over Dundee nightclub
Jane Kelbie ran Clipso Hair Design at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Jane Kelbie
Dundee hairdresser 'heartbroken' at closing Ninewells salon due to cancer battle
The boarded-up frontage of DW Sports in Murraygate, Dundee.
Billionaire tycoon Mike Ashley linked to long-term vacant retail units in Dundee
Dundee Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee SNP council leader deletes X account after row over ‘misleading’ economic figures
8