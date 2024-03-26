From member of bar staff to becoming co-owner of Arbroath hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From member of bar staff to becoming co-owner of Arbroath hotel

After 12 years of working at the Townhouse Hotel, Sianhan Smith has bought into the business.

By Rob McLaren
Long-serving member of staff Sianhan Smith has bought into the Arbroath hotel. Image: Townhouse Hotel
Long-serving member of staff Sianhan Smith has bought into the Arbroath hotel. Image: Townhouse Hotel

The new part-owner of the Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath called time on plans to invest her life savings on a Rolex watch to buy into the business.

Sianhan Smith has taken on a 20% share of High Street hotel and bar bistro.

The move follows Sianhan spending the last 12 years working her way up from part-time waitress to boss, alongside long-term owner Graeme Gersok.

Forgoing Rolex for business which ticks along nicely

Sianhan began working in the business aged 18 as a part-time waitress in charge of serving 10 tables on a Saturday.

Over the years her responsibilities grew and is now quite at home hosting more than 200 guests.

Graeme first suggested she invested in the business, which has 30 staff, before Covid.

The conversation started with a discussion about investing in a Rolex watch.

Sianhan recalls: “I’d been speaking to Graeme about investments as I’d saved up a bit of money.

Sianhan Smith is all smiles after becoming co-owner of the Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath.

“He came up with some smart suggestions over how I could make it work for me. First of all, he told me I should buy a Rolex as they tend to go up in value.

“Then he said ‘if you don’t want a Rolex, then why not buy into the pub?’

“It took me a second to realise he was being serious but I put it to the back of my mind.”

When the Covid pandemic hit, Sianhan proved her worth by pioneering The Townhouse’s takeaway operation.

“I took a lead on that and things began building back up from there,” she said.

“After that Graeme came back to me about the offer and told me how much I’d need to pay to make a deal.

“I asked for time to think about it and came back the week before Christmas to sign the papers.

“I’ve worked with Graeme a long time and I trust him implicitly as he’s become like my second dad to me. I’m really excited about what the future holds here.”

Co-owner reveals future plans for Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath

The Townhouse, which prides itself on its mantra of ‘good food, good people, good times’ has with 11 bedrooms, a popular restaurant and cocktail bar.

It will soon be launching a new menu and is trialling a stylish new alcohol-free, plant-based cocktail range.

Sianhan said other plans involve live entertainment and cocktail-making classes.

She added: “We piloted a couple of cocktails at Christmas and are hoping to go bigger on them this year.

“We’ve spoken about making upstairs a private dining area and doing cocktail-making classes.

Graeme Gersok has been owner The Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath High Street for more than a decade. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’d love to see The Townhouse evolve as a venue. We have people coming for food but now we want them to stay on with drinks.

“It’s really exciting to see our place thriving and to see our staff buzzing because we’ve done well on a Saturday night.

“I’ve been here a long time – ever since my Aunty Maureen got me a job at 18 – and that experience has helped me. I remember Saturday nights where 10 tables was considered busy.

“Now we can be serving 200 people from 4pm on a Saturday for dinner and want to keep things current and fun by continually looking at ways to make The Townhouse even better.”

