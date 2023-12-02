From disciplinary to dream job of running Arbroath hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From disciplinary to dream job of running Arbroath hotel

It is more than a decade since Graeme Gersok took over the Townshouse Hotel, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

By Gavin Harper
Graeme Gersok inside The Townhouse Hotel, on Arbroath High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Graeme Gersok inside The Townhouse Hotel, on Arbroath High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The owner of The Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath believes good food, good people and good times are key to lasting success.

It is more than a decade since Graeme Gersok took over the running of the High Street hotel, formerly known as Ogstons, from Fraser Ogston.

While the hotel has become a hub for locals and tourists alike, there have been several challenges to overcome, not least the Covid pandemic and rising costs.

Graeme looked back on his tenure so far and the challenges he’s faced, while also outlining his plans for the hotel.

‘My life changed forever’

And he explained the unique circumstances that saw him take over the hotel.

He said: “I worked with the former owner, Fraser Ogston, here but we parted ways and I went to another job.

“After nine or 10 months they pulled me in for a disciplinary hearing. They didn’t think I was doing a good job.

“I was a smoker at the time and went outside for a break from the meeting.

“My phone rang and Fraser offered me the chance to take on his business. I told him as soon as I was clear I’d come and see him.

Graeme Gersok, who runs The Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath.

“I went back in, successfully argued my case, and went straight to Ogstons to talk to Fraser. Within half an hour I’d shaken hands on a deal.

“In one night I went from a disciplinary meeting to taking on a new business.”

Graeme said the phonecall from Fraser was “fate”.

He added: “I was lucky that at the very minute he called I went outside and my life changed forever.

“It’s a real sliding doors moment. I went from being a regular guy working for someone else to having the chance to shape a successful business.”

Maintaining standards at The Townhouse Hotel

The business prides itself on its reviews, rating 4.5 stars from more than 700 Google Reviews. It is also rated as a travellers’ choice hotel on Tripadvisor.

Graeme praised the 30-strong workforce for their efforts in maintaining high standards.

He said: “There are three things we swear by here – good food, good people and good times.

Hotel staff members Susan Taylor, Sian Smith and Jodie Gersok, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I always use the analogy that if Gordon Ramsay food is put in front of you sloppily, then it no longer becomes Gordon Ramsay food.

“People are important to me and my staff are phenomenal.

“I’m born and bred in Arbroath so I know a lot of our customers well. But if I don’t, I take the time to get to know them.”

Challenging time through Covid

However, The Townhouse success story hasn’t been without its challenges.

The impact of the Covid lockdown hit the business hard financially. It also left the owner feeling socially isolated and he sought professional help.

“Covid was a challenge for everyone,” he said, adding. “I’m a sociable person and I really found it hard not being with others.

“I lost myself and I worried too much about the business. I couldn’t just go with the flow and hope it would all sort itself out.

“There were 30 people working for me and for a while I thought they could lose their jobs because of me – even though it wasn’t because of me.”

Graeme Gersok outside the hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Graeme eventually sought help from Arbroath-based life coach Robin Geddes.

“Robin taught me to take care of myself and flipped my thinking.

“It is my personality but it’s also my job to make people feel happy.

“I have discovered, through Covid, that there are a lot of good people out there who want to see a good business in Arbroath survive.

“I’ve also learned not to be quite as obsessed with business and to take better care of myself.”

Well-known guests at The Townhouse Hotel

Arbroath darts star Alan Soutar is a close friend of Graeme’s,and a regular visitor.

The Townhouse tartan uniform tie is a tribute to the Professional Darts Corporation star.

Other well-known guests over the years have included comedian Vic Reeves and seven-times snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Even with nine years still to run on the current lease, Graeme is looking to the long-term future of the 11-bedroom hotel.

Arbroath darts star Alan Soutar is a regular visitor to the hotel. Image: PDC

He said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the current lease out and extending it.

“I hope to have The Open back at Carnoustie and see what kind of tourism benefit the cycle lane will bring to Arbroath. We hope to renovate our rooms and progress our offering in all areas.

“Ultimately though, I just want every guest to leave feeling they’ve had a good time, sampled some good food and met good people.”

Conversation