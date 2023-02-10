Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6 as he sets 2023 targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6 as he sets 2023 targets

By Ewan Smith
February 10 2023, 5.12pm Updated: February 10 2023, 5.37pm
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar

Alan Soutar had a whirlwind end to 2022 as he collected £60,000 by reaching a Grand Slam quarter final and last 16 of the World Darts Championship.

That propelled the Arbroath ace into the top 32 in the PDC Order of Merit and raised his profile.

But Soots has also had an incredibly hectic start to 2023 away from the oche.

The Dundee firefighter has been packing in the shifts at Kingsway East while getting used to life with guide dog puppy number 6.

Soots and his partner Amanda began fostering Quilla just two days after he returned from Alexandra Palace.

“It was a bit crazy after I got back from Ally Pally,” said Soutar.

“Two days after we got home Quilla arrived after a five or six hour journey from Leamington Spa.

“For the first few weeks Amanda and I took turns over sleeping on the floor next to Quilla to keep her settled.

“She needed out almost every hour for the toilet through the night.

“It’s a bit like having a new baby but we’ve signed up for it and wouldn’t change a thing!

 

“It’s also our sixth guide dog so we know what we are doing now. Amanda is an expert.

“When you have kids, after the first one you are a more confident. We now have a calm, well-disciplined young dog.

“I’ve also paid back a few shifts at work. I had to because the next few months will be mental at the darts.

“I’m up and down the road almost every week to work and play darts in February and March.”

Alan Soutar starts year in top 32

Alan Soutar has reached the world’s top 32. Image: PDC

While Soots lives life in the fast lane, he should pause for reflection over his achievements.

In two years he has gone from 128th in the world to 32nd.

He is almost certainly assured of holding onto his tour card for the next two years and can now begin to set new goals.

Soutar, who will play his first ProTour event on Saturday, added: “It’s nice to be in the top 32 but it doesn’t really get me anything.

“It’s a milestone. Think about ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ When a contestant reaches a milestone people think: ‘That’s great.’

“But they haven’t won the £1 million yet.

“My initial aim is to stay in the top 32 before the UK Open in March and secure a fourth round starting place.

“I also want to get to other events I’ve never experienced. It would be nice to qualify for the World Matchplay or the World Grand Prix.

“There’s no doubt my profile has risen considerably in the last two years.

“I’ve played darts for over 30 years and people already knew me within the game.

“But I no longer carry the surprise package and, for the first time, I’m now defending money on the rankings.

“I won’t think about that though. I’ll play my game and see where it takes me.”

