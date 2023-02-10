Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6 as he sets 2023 targets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Soutar had a whirlwind end to 2022 as he collected £60,000 by reaching a Grand Slam quarter final and last 16 of the World Darts Championship.

That propelled the Arbroath ace into the top 32 in the PDC Order of Merit and raised his profile.

But Soots has also had an incredibly hectic start to 2023 away from the oche.

The Dundee firefighter has been packing in the shifts at Kingsway East while getting used to life with guide dog puppy number 6.

Soots and his partner Amanda began fostering Quilla just two days after he returned from Alexandra Palace.

Meet Quilla! Quilla is the new guide dog puppy of Amanda Smith and Alan Soutar and she visited the Club Shop today! She is 12 weeks old, and a German Shepherd Cross retriever and has already visited Gayfield and will return again soon! pic.twitter.com/vVY9GNmIex — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) February 6, 2023

“It was a bit crazy after I got back from Ally Pally,” said Soutar.

“Two days after we got home Quilla arrived after a five or six hour journey from Leamington Spa.

“For the first few weeks Amanda and I took turns over sleeping on the floor next to Quilla to keep her settled.

“She needed out almost every hour for the toilet through the night.

“It’s a bit like having a new baby but we’ve signed up for it and wouldn’t change a thing!

“It’s also our sixth guide dog so we know what we are doing now. Amanda is an expert.

“When you have kids, after the first one you are a more confident. We now have a calm, well-disciplined young dog.

“I’ve also paid back a few shifts at work. I had to because the next few months will be mental at the darts.

“I’m up and down the road almost every week to work and play darts in February and March.”

Alan Soutar starts year in top 32

While Soots lives life in the fast lane, he should pause for reflection over his achievements.

In two years he has gone from 128th in the world to 32nd.

He is almost certainly assured of holding onto his tour card for the next two years and can now begin to set new goals.

Soutar, who will play his first ProTour event on Saturday, added: “It’s nice to be in the top 32 but it doesn’t really get me anything.

“It’s a milestone. Think about ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ When a contestant reaches a milestone people think: ‘That’s great.’

“But they haven’t won the £1 million yet.

🎯 Win 12 out of 14 legs

🎯 Reach the last-16 at Ally Pally Take a bow Alan Soutar 👏🏼 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/RPViwcUXK5 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 28, 2022

“My initial aim is to stay in the top 32 before the UK Open in March and secure a fourth round starting place.

“I also want to get to other events I’ve never experienced. It would be nice to qualify for the World Matchplay or the World Grand Prix.

“There’s no doubt my profile has risen considerably in the last two years.

“I’ve played darts for over 30 years and people already knew me within the game.

“But I no longer carry the surprise package and, for the first time, I’m now defending money on the rankings.

“I won’t think about that though. I’ll play my game and see where it takes me.”