Dundee autism charity Spectrum declared bankrupt

The charity, which has closed its doors, supported 20 children with autism in Dundee.

Dundee autism charity Spectrum, based at Claverhouse Road, has closed.
Dundee autism charity Spectrum, based at Claverhouse Road, has closed. Image: Google Maps
By Rob McLaren

Spectrum, a Dundee charity which supported children with autism, has been declared bankrupt.

The group offered a play scheme, after-school group and youth group for children and young people with autism in Dundee.

Operating from premises on Claverhouse Road, the charity supported around 20 children between the ages of three and 16.

The charity shut its doors in January and last week was granted the award of sequestration.

Charity redundancies

Shona Campbell, from Henderson Loggie, has been appointed a trustee, as part of the insolvency process.

She said: “The charity, an unincorporated charitable trust which provided after school services to around 20 local families, ceased operations on January 12 2024.

“This resulted in the loss of six jobs.

“Rising costs and fundraising challenges which are affecting many small organisations led to the closure.

Spectrum bought the former church hall in 2018. Image: Google Maps.

“We are working to secure employee entitlements as soon as possible.”

Spectrum Dundee started in 2001 and operated from the Mains Parish Church hall since 2006.

Its future was cast into doubt when the Church of Scotland announced plans to sell up in 2017.

However, thanks to a local benefactor, the charity was able to buy the church hall to have a permanent home in 2018.

Organisations such as Tesco, Howdens and G Samson Contracts Ltd assisted the charity in refurbishing the premises.

Spectrum Dundee finances

But Spectrum has struggled financially in recent years.

A bid to raise £10,000 through a crowdfunding campaign, raised just £860 in 2019.

Records at OSCR, the Scottish charity regulator, shows the group had consistent income of between £56,00 and £65,000 for the last four years.

However, costs increased from £51,671 to £75,845 in the most recent accounts, for the year to March 2022. Last year’s accounts are overdue.

At Accountant in Bankruptcy, Scotland’s Insolvency service, the charity’s debt is listed as £74,885.

These premises will soon be put up for sale as part of the bankruptcy process.

Ms Campbell added: “The property at Claverhouse Road in Dundee will be marketed for sale in the coming weeks.”

The after-school group operated during term time and is for primary and secondary school-aged children. It also ran holiday classes.

In addition, a youth group for young people aged between 10 and 18 years with autism, meet every Wednesday evening during term time.

