Home News Fife

17-year-old arrested over ‘rape’ of teenager in Dunfermline

An area of woodland was taped off in Duloch Park.

By Ellidh Aitken
Duloch Park, Dunfermline.
The teenager was allegedly raped at Duloch Park, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A 17-year-old male has been arrested after the alleged rape of a teenager in Dunfermline.

Police launched an investigation after the young woman, also aged 17, was allegedly attacked in Duloch Park on Monday night.

An area of woodland in the park remained taped off on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40pm on Monday, police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old female youth in the Duloch Park area of Dunfermline.

“A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

