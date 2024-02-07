Fife 17-year-old arrested over ‘rape’ of teenager in Dunfermline An area of woodland was taped off in Duloch Park. By Ellidh Aitken February 7 2024, 11:33am February 7 2024, 11:33am Share 17-year-old arrested over ‘rape’ of teenager in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4888987/17-year-old-arrested-dunfermline-rape/ Copy Link The teenager was allegedly raped at Duloch Park, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View A 17-year-old male has been arrested after the alleged rape of a teenager in Dunfermline. Police launched an investigation after the young woman, also aged 17, was allegedly attacked in Duloch Park on Monday night. An area of woodland in the park remained taped off on Tuesday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40pm on Monday, police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old female youth in the Duloch Park area of Dunfermline. “A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”