Drivers face 20-mile diversion during roadworks near Forfar

Drivers are facing a diversion of about 20 miles during roadworks near Forfar.

Angus Council is closing a short stretch of the B9113 at Rescobie, east of Forfar, for repairs.

The closure comes into effect on Thursday February 15 and is expected to last nine days.

An official diversion will be in place via the B9113 towards Forfar, the A932 Arbroath Road in Forfar, the A932, the A933 and the B9133, and the same in reverse.

The route is about 20 miles long and takes around half an hour.

The work is expected to be completed by February 24.

A spokesman for the council said: “Vehicle access to properties will be maintained but there may be some delay during certain stages of the works.

“Anyone who knows in advance that they will need access while work is ongoing is asked to speak with a member of the workforce who will advise and assist.

“Similarly, if you, or anyone you know lives or works in the affected area and has any special needs, particularly with regards to access or mobility, please contact Angus Council so we can make any necessary arrangements.

“We appreciate this work may cause some inconvenience and thank you in advance for your patience and co-operation.”