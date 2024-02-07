STEVE FINAN: How can Dundee cycle paths survive while education and safety services face being savaged?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: How can Dundee cycle paths survive while education and safety services face being savaged?

"Why are officers suggesting cutting teacher numbers while councillors boast of spending so much on cycle paths?"

Steve Finan is "astounded" active travel has been protected in Dundee's latest budget proposals.
By Steve Finan

Is it just me? Is there something I’m not understanding? Can no one else see the obvious solution to Dundee’s financial black hole?

I understand the need for cuts. There is less money all round.

Who or what is to blame for that is an argument to be had at a national politics level.

The amount of money the city has to spend this year isn’t going to change no matter what blows are given and received in that unwinnable battle.

But, please, someone tell me where I’m going wrong?

There is a proudly-publicised, and very large, amount of money about to be spent in Dundee that – in my opinion – doesn’t have to be so big.

It will take a change of priorities, of course, a project that was going to take 10 years to implement might take a few years longer.

In October Dundee City Council trumpeted £230 million will be spent on active travel in the next 10 years.

Some of this will be covered by other organisations, but it is not yet known how much.

Why on earth are officers suggesting far-reaching changes to the services, cutting teacher numbers, closing Cairdy golf course, two libraries, the Mills Observatory and Broughty Castle – among other things – while councillors boast of spending so much on cycle paths?

Surely it’s as obvious as a slap in the face with a wet haddock that this active travel routes plan could be scaled back a little? Or the timescale could be spread over 15 years, or 20?

No active travel cuts in Dundee budget proposals

The budget will be finalised by councillors later this month and council leader John Alexander has already said he does not intend on taking many of the suggestions.

But as things stand, there is no mention of cutting or delaying active travel spending.

I think every part of the budget should bear some of the pain. That’s only fair.

Now cycling zealots will peenge (and I say this as a keen cyclist myself) that I’m wrong; that getting on a bike is the most important thing in the world.

But wait guys, before you get your lycra pants knotted up – explain why cycle paths  are exempt?

Are cycle paths more important than libraries?

Why are libraries less important? Why are school crossing patrols to save kids’ lives not worth saving? Why can’t cycle lanes in Reform Street be laid in 2029 instead of 2026?

There are already plenty places to cycle. It’s not as if cycling would be banned.

In the coming financial year there could be £23 million (£155 for every man, woman and child in Dundee) spent on cycle paths – same again next year, and the year after – while education, services for the elderly, and safety wardens are savaged.

I am astounded by that.

Surely the city councillors, with their often-praised agile intelligence levels, can be flexible in their thinking on this?

Perhaps some of the £230m is from sources other than the city’s budget. Fine! Spend whatever is ring-fenced. But no more.

The people of Dundee deserve a full explanation on this.

Councillors – what do you have to say for yourselves?

