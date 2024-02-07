Hearts boss Steven Naismith has say on St Johnstone signing Connor Smith as midfielder prepares to face old club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hearts boss Steven Naismith has say on St Johnstone signing Connor Smith as midfielder prepares to face old club

The youngster moved to McDiarmid Park on a permanent deal from Hearts last month.

By Iain Collin
Connor Smith in action for Hearts last summer as he battles for the ball with two Leeds United opponents in a pre-season friendly.
St Johnstone new boy Connor Smith (centre) in action for Hearts last summer. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Steven Naismith has backed Connor Smith to ‘kick right on’ following his January move to St Johnstone.

The 22-year-old left boyhood club Hearts last month to pen an 18-month contract at McDiarmid Park.

After a quick-fire debut against Motherwell and a first start in Saturday’s crucial victory over Ross County, Smith is now preparing to face his old club on Wednesday night.

Jambos boss Naismith reckons the youngster will be relishing the prospect of proving himself against his former Tynecastle employers.

St Johnstone's Connor Smith gets on the ball with a Motherwell opponent closing in from behind.
Connor Smith made his St Johnstone debut against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

And, despite insisting Smith could have stayed on in Gorgie, Naismith is adamant the time was right for the attacking midfielder to take his career to the next level with a move.

He said: “Connor goes into the game and he’s rubbing his hands because it’s an opportunity for him.

“But I had a brilliant relationship with Connor. Him moving says more about him, personally.

“For us, we could have said, ‘Connor, stay here’. That’s not helping Connor.

“Yes, it might be good for him to say he is a Hearts player, but he needs to go somewhere he has not come through as a youth player.

Chats

“He’s a first-team player and he’s got real quality, and I think he will kick right on now. That was the kind of chats we had.

“As hard as it can be sometimes to leave the club you have come through and you have a good association with, he’ll look back in three, four, five years’ time and go, ‘That was the best thing I did, for sure’.

“We need to know that he is one of their threats because we know how good he is. I know that personally, because I worked with him a lot over the last few years.”

Meanwhile, with his team flying high in third place in the Premiership, Naismith is expecting another ‘different’ game against Saints in their third meeting of the teams this season.

Steven Naismith shakes hands with Craig Levein during their days together at Hearts.
Steven Naismith (left) during his days playing for Hearts under St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Hearts won the first encounter 2-0 on the opening day of the campaign in Perth back in August.

They then eased to a 1-0 victory in the last clash in November, less than three weeks after Craig Levein’s appointment as boss at McDiarmid Park.

But Naismith reckons the Jambos will be facing a transformed St Johnstone team yet again.

He added: “They’ve done a decent bit of work in January, in terms of recruitment, so it’ll be different.

“And they’ve changed quite a few times in the systems they play and, actually, the way they’ve played in games recently.

“Against us, it might be different. We’ve got an idea of how they’ll play.

“We know they’ll have some threats and who and what we need to do to stop that.

“And then how we’re going to cause them problems.”

