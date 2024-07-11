EXCLUSIVE: Dundee suffer blow as Clark Robertson ruled out for start of league season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee suffer blow as Clark Robertson ruled out for start of league season

The former Aberdeen defender joined the Dark Blues last month but picked up an injury at Arbroath.

By George Cran
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee have been dealt a defensive blow after new signing Clark Robertson was ruled out for the opening stages of the Premiership season.

The former Aberdeen and Blackpool defender joined the Dark Blues last month to make a return to Scottish football after departing Pittodrie in 2015.

However, his Premiership return will have to wait thanks to a hamstring injury picked up on his first appearance for the club in the opening pre-season friendly at Arbroath.

An innocuous challenge left the 30-year-old limping through the final few minutes of the first half at Gayfield.

He didn’t reappear after the break and has now been ruled out for the first few weeks of the season.

The injury, though, could have been worse.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at East End Park.
Image: SNS

“Clark is with the physios just now,” manager Tony Docherty told Courier Sport.

“The pleasing thing for us is he doesn’t need surgery on the hamstring.

“If he did, he’d be out much longer.

“I don’t want to put him under pressure by putting a date on it or saying how many weeks and putting a timespan on it.

“But he is making progress, that’s two weeks since he did it.

“We’re hoping to have him back not long after the first international break.”

Clark Robertson signed for Dundee on Friday.
Image: David Young

The first international break of the new season is the first week in September.

That would see Robertson miss the Premier Sports Cup group stage as well as the first four league matches of the new campaign.

Dundee then face Ross County away on September 14.

Who steps in?

Though Docherty admits it is tough to be without a key defender, the pre-season form of youngster Luke Graham is a silver lining.

The 20-year-old made the step up to first-team level this summer and has impressed.

“Clark’s injury is a blow but what it does do is create opportunities for others,” Docherty added.

“It’s given me a chance to see more of Luke Graham.

Luke Graham was a second-half sub for Dundee.
Image: David Young

“He played well again on Wednesday, part of a back three and kept a clean sheet.

“I thought he was excellent.

“Luke is doing exceptionally well.

“It’s not a surprise because good players do that. I watched him a lot at Montrose where he had a really good loan spell.

“It was the right loan for him, a good club where Stewart Petrie looked after him and playing alongside Sean Dillon.

“He got good experience there and he’s playing alongside good players here.

“He looks really good, he’s a real big presence and he’s fitted in well.

“Being left-sided he gives the team balance.

“I’m really pleased with his progress.”

