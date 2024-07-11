Paul Hanlon reveals how his Raith Rovers move could benefit Kirkcaldy and Fife off the pitch

Paul Hanlon has revealed he would love to see the charity he runs with Lewis Stevenson benefit worthy causes in Kirkcaldy and Fife now he is playing for Raith Rovers.

The ex-Hibernian pair launched the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation (HSF) in 2019, using funds from their testimonial events.

Both said it was a way of ‘giving something back’ after decades as professional footballers.

They have been able to help dozens of schemes and initiatives with a view to assisting less privileged children.

Until now, they have primarily centred on Edinburgh, with causes such as CCLASP (Children with Cancer and Leukaemia Advice & Support for Parents) and LIFT (Low Income Families Together).

And they have also funded mascot and ball attendant packages for games at former club Hibs.

However, Hanlon admits there is every chance HSF could branch out across the Forth to Fife now that both he and close friend Stevenson have joined Raith.

“It’s open, to be honest,” he told Courier Sport.” Just the way it was, with us both being at Hibs, most initiatives have been around Edinburgh and kind of Hibs-related stuff.

“But there’s no reason why it can’t branch out.

“We want to help as many people as we can with funding and helping worthwhile initiatives that are going on – whatever the area.

Hanlon: ‘Not limited to Edinburgh’

“It’s definitely not limited just to Edinburgh.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bit of support for the foundation now we’ve moved clubs and hopefully some support in the Kirkcaldy and surrounding areas.

“We’re definitely looking to help anyone. We’re not particular on any certain location.

“If it’s the right initiative or the right source that needs funding then we’re happy to help.

“And we’ll keep doing that wherever we can.”

On the pitch, Hanlon has this summer strengthened Raith’s options, alongside Stevenson, on the left side of the defence.

The stated aim is to try to go one better than last season, when Rovers fell agonisingly short in their title battle with Dundee United before losing to Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.

However, despite being new to the Championship, Hanlon is fully aware it is going to be a tough ask to win the fight with the likes of Ayr United, Livingston and Partick Thistle in the hunt for promotion.

“It’s going to be a really tight and tough league, there’s no doubt about it,” he added ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup kick-off.

“I can’t see any runaway leaders out of the group, so it’s going to be a fight to the end, I would imagine, and really competitive every single week.

‘It’s new for me and Lewis’

“So, we need to be ready for that, but the majority of boys know what it’s all about

“It’s new for me and Lewis and it’s something we’ll be ready for and really excited about at the same time.

“There’s potential for success, but that’s all it is at the minute. There’s a lot of hard work to go between now and the end of the season, and we want to be right up there pushing, there’s no doubt about that.

“Especially with the achievements and success and good performances that were put in last season, we want to build on that.

“And hopefully us new guys can enhance it and help where we can, and help us go that one better.”