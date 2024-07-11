Paul Hanlon reveals how his Raith Rovers move could benefit Kirkcaldy and Fife off the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Paul Hanlon reveals how his Raith Rovers move could benefit Kirkcaldy and Fife off the pitch

The defender and pal Lewis Stevenson set up their own charity in 2019.

Raith Rovers duo Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon at Stark's Park.
Lewis Stevenson (left) and Paul Hanlon have both joined Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Paul Hanlon has revealed he would love to see the charity he runs with Lewis Stevenson benefit worthy causes in Kirkcaldy and Fife now he is playing for Raith Rovers.

The ex-Hibernian pair launched the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation (HSF) in 2019, using funds from their testimonial events.

Both said it was a way of ‘giving something back’ after decades as professional footballers.

They have been able to help dozens of schemes and initiatives with a view to assisting less privileged children.

Until now, they have primarily centred on Edinburgh, with causes such as CCLASP (Children with Cancer and Leukaemia Advice & Support for Parents) and LIFT (Low Income Families Together).

Paul Hanlon in action for Raith Rovers.
Paul Hanlon in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

And they have also funded mascot and ball attendant packages for games at former club Hibs.

However, Hanlon admits there is every chance HSF could branch out across the Forth to Fife now that both he and close friend Stevenson have joined Raith.

“It’s open, to be honest,” he told Courier Sport.” Just the way it was, with us both being at Hibs, most initiatives have been around Edinburgh and kind of Hibs-related stuff.

“But there’s no reason why it can’t branch out.

“We want to help as many people as we can with funding and helping worthwhile initiatives that are going on – whatever the area.

Hanlon: ‘Not limited to Edinburgh’

“It’s definitely not limited just to Edinburgh.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bit of support for the foundation now we’ve moved clubs and hopefully some support in the Kirkcaldy and surrounding areas.

“We’re definitely looking to help anyone. We’re not particular on any certain location.

“If it’s the right initiative or the right source that needs funding then we’re happy to help.

“And we’ll keep doing that wherever we can.”

Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon give the thumbs up to the camera after their final game for Hibs at Easter Road.
Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon made almost 1,200 appearances for Hibs between them. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

On the pitch, Hanlon has this summer strengthened Raith’s options, alongside Stevenson, on the left side of the defence.

The stated aim is to try to go one better than last season, when Rovers fell agonisingly short in their title battle with Dundee United before losing to Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.

However, despite being new to the Championship, Hanlon is fully aware it is going to be a tough ask to win the fight with the likes of Ayr United, Livingston and Partick Thistle in the hunt for promotion.

“It’s going to be a really tight and tough league, there’s no doubt about it,” he added ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup kick-off.

“I can’t see any runaway leaders out of the group, so it’s going to be a fight to the end, I would imagine, and really competitive every single week.

‘It’s new for me and Lewis’

“So, we need to be ready for that, but the majority of boys know what it’s all about

It’s new for me and Lewis and it’s something we’ll be ready for and really excited about at the same time.

“There’s potential for success, but that’s all it is at the minute. There’s a lot of hard work to go between now and the end of the season, and we want to be right up there pushing, there’s no doubt about that.

“Especially with the achievements and success and good performances that were put in last season, we want to build on that.

“And hopefully us new guys can enhance it and help where we can, and help us go that one better.”

More from Football

Bayley Klimionek.
Bayley Klimionek: Young St Johnstone defender joins Forfar on loan
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee suffer blow as Clark Robertson ruled out for start of league season
Kyle Cameron is the new St Johnstone captain.
Kyle Cameron named new St Johnstone captain by Craig Levein
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Ethan Bristow Dundee deal OFF as Tony Docherty talks 'top target' Simon Murray and…
2
Dundee United Jack Walton, left, and Dave Richards.
Jim Goodwin reveals goalkeeper rotation plan as Dundee United boss welcomes Jack Walton and…
3
Adam Webb has given more details about the new-look ownership structure at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone controlling interest split 9 ways as Adam Webb reveals long-term dreams
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
James McPake makes Chris Kane cup vow as Dunfermline boss gives Chris Hamilton injury…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at East End Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals why he left Simon Murray on bench in Dunfermline…
Adam Webb is confident Adama Sidibeh will be a St Johnstone player for a while yet.
Adam Webb: St Johnstone owner has boosted transfer budget AND wants to keep star…
Dundee were 2-0 winners at Dunfermline. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from Dunfermline victory as trialist starts and Simon Murray takes…