Kirriemuir residents still ‘traumatised’ by Steven Donaldson murder says ex-Provost ahead of Tasmin Glass parole hearing

A former Angus Provost believes Kirriemuir is still “traumatised” by the murder of Steven Donaldson as Tasmin Glass gets ready to go before the parole board this week.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder but will gain a chance for freedom on February 28 after serving just five years of a 10-year sentence.

Ronnie Proctor, who was Provost at the time of the killing and remains a Kirriemuir councillor, says the town stands by the Donaldson family and are empathetic to their suffering.

He told The Courier: “The town and the people of Kirriemuir were very upset and full of support for the Donaldson family.

“They were really shocked and traumatised by what happened at the time and people’s minds are still in that moment.

“That support for the Donaldson family is still there.”

‘She should serve 10 years’ – Steven’s friend Bruce Birnie

As the parole board prepares to meet on Wednesday, one of Steven’s close friends, Bruce Birnie, has also spoken out and demanded that Glass remain behind bars.

“She should be spending the full 10 years locked up as far as I’m concerned,” Bruce said.

“I believe that if it wasn’t for her Steven would still be alive.”

Steven’s friend told The Courier that there was “no reason” to let the killer out of prison early.

“It seems crazy that the rules are that she can be eligible for parole at this stage,” said Bruce.

“She was sentenced to 10 years and she should serve 10 years.

“If you do the crime you should do the time. That’s what I believe.”

Family fear killer’s release already decided

Steven Donaldson’s parents Bill and Pam and his sister Lori fear the parole board has already decided to release Glass early.

Backing The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, the family say they feel ignored by the parole system and want an overhaul of how victims are treated within it.

They were asked to make written representations to the parole board but feel they will have little influence.

“At no point have we felt that such representations have been taken into consideration and we are of the view that the decision about her early release has already been made,” said Lori.

Under Scots Law, prisoners who are given more than a four year sentence but less than lifelong remands are automatically heard for parole halfway through their jailtime.

As part of our campaign, The Courier wants the Scottish Government to reconsider who is automatically considered for early release.

