Prison warning for Dicksons of Perth boss caught driving while banned for third time

Christopher Dickson was slapped with a ban after a road rage incident in Perth seven years ago.

By Jamie Buchan
Christopher Dickson.
Christopher Dickson at an earlier court appearance.

The boss of Perth motorhome dealership Dicksons is facing prison time after he was caught driving while banned for a third time.

Christopher Dickson was slapped with a ban after a road rage incident in Perth seven years ago.

He has since been caught behind the wheel twice – in late 2017 and 2021.

Now, the 39-year-old has returned to Perth Sheriff Court and admitted getting behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz in the city’s Dunkeld Road on February 21 last year.

Sheriff ‘speechless’

The businessman, who runs family firm Dicksons of Perth, was given a stern warning by Sheriff Alison McKay after it emerged he had not complied with a pre-sentencing report.

The court heard Dickson asked to reschedule appointments with social workers preparing the papers because he was busy with work including an overseas trip to Germany.

Dicksons of Perth on Dunkeld Road, Perth (stock image).

Sheriff McKay told him: “I am not often rendered speechless but someone with your record not making themselves available beggars belief.

“Let me make it clear to you now, the one thing at the forefront of my mind is custody.

“You won’t be running your business from a prison cell.”

The sheriff said: “You have six weeks to convince the social work department that there is a disposal available for you that is not custody.”

Dickson, of Manse Road, Moulin, will return to court for sentencing next month.

Road rage

The garage director received a 40-month ban in 2017 after causing a crash that left three young children screaming in terror.

The court heard how Dickson was over the legal limit when he aggressively tailed a family of five through the streets of Perth.

Perth Sheriff Court.

He cut in front of the group and slammed on the brakes, causing them to run into the back of his Mercedes.

Dickson then burst from his vehicle and screamed abuse at the family and hammered on their car.

Later that year, he was caught flouting the ban on Perth’s Balhousie Street.

He was ordered to carry out unpaid work and his disqualification period was upped to five years.

