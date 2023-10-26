Tayside weather warning extended and flood alert issued as 150mm of rain forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside weather warning extended and flood alert issued as 150mm of rain forecast

The areas worst affected by Storm Babet are being placed under a 72-hour rain alert.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Flooding in Drumgeith Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Flooding in Drumgeith Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A weather warning covering much of Tayside has been extended.

On Wednesday the Met Office issued a yellow alert of rain from noon on Thursday until noon on Saturday.

It covers Angus, Dundee and parts of eastern and northern Perthshire – the areas worst affected by Storm Babet late last week.

Now the warning has been placed for an additional 24 hours – until noon on Sunday – “to account for a likely slower clearance”.

The Met Office also says there could be as much as 150mm of rain over the next four days.

And Sepa has now issued a flood alert for Dundee and Angus.

Met Office says some places could have up to 150mm of rain

The updated Met Office warning said: “Further rain is expected across eastern Scotland between late Thursday and early Sunday, the rain heavy in places, although possibly easing off for a time later Friday or early Saturday.

“Accumulations over this period will be widely around 30 to 40 mm near the coast, with 50 to 100 mm likely to fall over higher ground where there is a possibility of up to around 100-150 mm in a few locations.

“Rain will be less heavy than last week but falling on to already saturated ground is likely may lead to further flooding in places.”

The area covered by the Met Office's yellow weather warning for rain on October 26 2023.
The area covered by the Met Office’s yellow weather warning of rain. Image: Met Office

It added that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

There may be delays or cancellations to train and bus services, homes and businesses could be flooded, and buildings could be damaged.

“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater,” the warning continued.

Sepa says rivers ‘not expected’ to reach Storm Babet levels

Sepa’s flood alert for Dundee and Angus says river levels are expected to rise overnight on Thursday and remain high during the weekend.

“River levels are not expected to be as high as experienced during Storm Babet,” the alert added.

“As the rain will be falling onto already wet ground, flooding from surface water runoff may also cause impacts.

“Impacts may include property flooding, flooding of low-lying land and roads and disruption to travel, particularly in areas where there are ongoing flooding impacts.”

The news will be of concern to people living in areas such as Brechin, where dozens of people have been forced out of their homes after flooding.

Storm Babet also led to the deaths of three people, including two from Arbroath.

