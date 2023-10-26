Read the match report from Dundee United’s first EVER fixture as Tangerines toast 100-year anniversary

Friday night will mark exactly 100 years since “Dundee United FC” played their first ever fixture.

There will be plenty of pomp and circumstance as Arbroath visit Tannadice, with the SPFL having agreed to a controversial date change to mark the occasion.

United stars will wear a one-off all-white kit, akin to the jersey they sported against Dumbarton on October 27, 1923 — just days after their name change from Dundee Hibernian was rubber-stamped.

There will be a host of Terrors legends paraded on the pitch to celebrate the centenary of the club’s current identity, with United chiefs hoping for a bumper crowd as they attempt to continue their impressive early Championship charge.

Jim Goodwin’s men will hope for a better result than in United’s inaugural fixture.

While the subsequent 100 years would bring Hampden silverware, European adventures and a top-flight title, that maiden fixture — in the old Second Division — was a 3-0 defeat against Dumbarton at Boghead in front of fewer than 1000 fans.

“United fail to last”

Here, Courier Sport delves into the archives to give all Arabs a unique look at how that landmark occasion was covered by The Courier at the time.

No punches were pulled in the assessment of the visitors’ efforts, as they were “whacked” by Dumbarton, while the “counter-attraction” of Dumbarton Harp against Queen of the South was cited as the reason for a modest attendance.

United almost made it to half-time all-square — putting up a “great fight” according to dispatches — but ultimately succumbed to a Phillip Kennedy header prior to the break

Andrew Mair — “a great shot from outside the penalty box” — and William Hyslop struck in the second period as the hosts, who were behind United in the standings going into the match, swept to victory.

The defeat left Jimmy Brownlie’s side sitting in 13th spot in the Second Division standings; the first ever league table to feature the name “Dundee United”.

