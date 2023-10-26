Read the match report from Dundee United’s first EVER fixture as Tangerines toast 100-year anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Read the match report from Dundee United’s first EVER fixture as Tangerines toast 100-year anniversary

United emerged 3-0 losers against Dumbarton.

By Alan Temple
The full page of The Courier including Dundee United's report from 1923
The full page including United's report. Image: DC Thomson.

Friday night will mark exactly 100 years since “Dundee United FC” played their first ever fixture.

There will be plenty of pomp and circumstance as Arbroath visit Tannadice, with the SPFL having agreed to a controversial date change to mark the occasion.

United stars will wear a one-off all-white kit, akin to the jersey they sported against Dumbarton on October 27, 1923 — just days after their name change from Dundee Hibernian was rubber-stamped.

There will be a host of Terrors legends paraded on the pitch to celebrate the centenary of the club’s current identity, with United chiefs hoping for a bumper crowd as they attempt to continue their impressive early Championship charge.

Dundee United will wear a special one-off kit on Friday, as modelled by Declan Gallagher, left, and Kevin Holt.
United will wear a special one-off kit on Friday, as modelled by Declan Gallagher, left, and Kevin Holt. Image: Richard Wiseman.

Jim Goodwin’s men will hope for a better result than in United’s inaugural fixture.

While the subsequent 100 years would bring Hampden silverware, European adventures and a top-flight title, that maiden fixture — in the old Second Division — was a 3-0 defeat against Dumbarton at Boghead in front of fewer than 1000 fans.

“United fail to last”

Here, Courier Sport delves into the archives to give all Arabs a unique look at how that landmark occasion was covered by The Courier at the time.

The overview of The Courier's page, including the United report - "United fail to last"
The overview of The Courier’s page, including the United report – “United fail to last”. Image: DC Thomson

No punches were pulled in the assessment of the visitors’ efforts, as they were “whacked” by Dumbarton, while the “counter-attraction” of Dumbarton Harp against Queen of the South was cited as the reason for a modest attendance.

United almost made it to half-time all-square — putting up a “great fight” according to dispatches — but ultimately succumbed to a Phillip Kennedy header prior to the break

The first half of The Courier's match report of Dumbarton 3-0 Dundee United
The first half of The Courier’s match report of Dumbarton 3-0 Dundee United. Image: DC Thomson

Andrew Mair — “a great shot from outside the penalty box” — and William Hyslop struck in the second period as the hosts, who were behind United in the standings going into the match, swept to victory.

The second half of the Courier match report of Dumbarton 3-0 Dundee United
The second half of the Courier match report of Dumbarton 3-0 Dundee United: Image: DC Thomson

The defeat left Jimmy Brownlie’s side sitting in 13th spot in the Second Division standings; the first ever league table to feature the name “Dundee United”.

The Second Division league table following Dundee United's first ever game in that guise
The Second Division league table following United’s first ever game in that guise. Image: DC Thomson.

Courier Sport told the full story of United’s name change earlier this month, which can be found HERE. 

More from Dundee United

Dundee United players celebrate against Arbroath.
Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath: Abject Lichties hit for six as Tangerines celebrate centenary in…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United…
Owen Stirton, left, and Scott Constable in action for Dundee United
Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable earn Scotland starts as U17s are…
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin receives Mark Ogren green light for Dundee United reinforcements if Championship charge…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to Friday night's contest with Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are over 'ridiculous' Dundee United date switch as Lichties boss…
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin backs SPFL fixture call despite Dick Campbell 'embarrassing' verdict
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate one of United's four goals.
RAB DOUGLAS: Proving point after heavy defeat to Dundee United is Arbroath motivation -…
Dundee United players celebrate a late leveller against Dunfermline.
Dundee United's first Championship quarter in numbers: Shutouts, set-pieces and star men
Jim Goodwin takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
The Dundee United 'tweak' paying dividends as Jim Goodwin makes 'feet on the ground'…

Conversation