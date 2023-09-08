Arbroath hit out at Dundee United fixture date change and claim it places them at ‘significant sporting disadvantage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Arbroath hit out at Dundee United fixture date change and claim it places them at ‘significant sporting disadvantage’

Arbroath's clash at Tannadice next month has been brought forward 24 hours to commemorate the 100th anniversary of United's transformation from Dundee Hibernian.

By Ewan Smith
Dundee United defender Scott McMann dispossess Ricky Little at Gayfield
Arbroath will take on Dundee United at Tannadice next month. Image: SNS

Arbroath have hit out at the decision to switch their Championship clash with Dundee United – insisting the move places them at a ‘significant sporting disadvantage.’

The Angus side were due to travel to face their nearby rivals for the second time this season on Saturday, October 28th.

The Tangerines requested a date switch to mark the centenary of the club’s transformation from Dundee Hibernian to Dundee United.

The Tannadice club are believed to be organising a series of events to mark the occasion.

And they felt having the game on the exact date of the 100th anniversary was pivotal to their plans.

But Lichties believe the move will adversely impact their part-time players and fans.

And, in a detailed statement, lifted the lid on their dissatisfaction.

Arbroath said: “Dundee United have requested this change of date and time so that they can celebrate the centenary of Dundee Hibernian FC becoming Dundee Utd FC.

“Arbroath FC board of directors carefully considered this request.

“However due to the majority of the club’s players having to work on a Friday in their ‘day’ jobs, playing on the Friday evening has a negative impact on team/player pre- match preparation.

Arbroath question ‘sporting integrity’ of Dundee United fixture change

“This, thus, places the club at a significant sporting disadvantage.

“In addition, the club also advised the SPFL that changing the game to the Friday evening would cause inconvenience to our supporters – many of whom travel a distance to watch the team playing.

 

“Accordingly, Arbroath FC objected to the change.

“However, the SPFL advised that they were to agree the request from Dundee United.

“The club then made further detailed representations objecting to this decision basing our position on the negative impact this change would have on the club’s preparations and the unfairness of the decision in respect of Arbroath FC, in terms of sporting integrity and disadvantage.

“Despite the club’s objections the SPFL have agreed to Dundee United’s request for a change of date.

“This is not the outcome that Arbroath FC anticipated.

Arbroath have hit out at the fixture change for their Dundee United clash in October. Image: SNS

“It is the view of the club’s directors that the commercialism surrounding this ‘centenary’ event has overtaken sporting fairness and the integrity of the Cinch Championship competition.”

Dundee United have been approached for comment.

