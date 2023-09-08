Arbroath hit out at Dundee United fixture date change and claim it places them at ‘significant sporting disadvantage’

Arbroath have hit out at the decision to switch their Championship clash with Dundee United – insisting the move places them at a ‘significant sporting disadvantage.’

The Angus side were due to travel to face their nearby rivals for the second time this season on Saturday, October 28th.

The Tangerines requested a date switch to mark the centenary of the club’s transformation from Dundee Hibernian to Dundee United.

The Tannadice club are believed to be organising a series of events to mark the occasion.

And they felt having the game on the exact date of the 100th anniversary was pivotal to their plans.

𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 🍊 As part of our #UTD100 celebrations, the @SPFL have granted the club's request to reschedule our upcoming #cinchChamp fixture against Arbroath to the one-hundred-year anniversary of our inaugural match as #DUFC – Friday 27th October 💯 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 8, 2023

But Lichties believe the move will adversely impact their part-time players and fans.

And, in a detailed statement, lifted the lid on their dissatisfaction.

Arbroath said: “Dundee United have requested this change of date and time so that they can celebrate the centenary of Dundee Hibernian FC becoming Dundee Utd FC.

“Arbroath FC board of directors carefully considered this request.

“However due to the majority of the club’s players having to work on a Friday in their ‘day’ jobs, playing on the Friday evening has a negative impact on team/player pre- match preparation.

Arbroath question ‘sporting integrity’ of Dundee United fixture change

“This, thus, places the club at a significant sporting disadvantage.

“In addition, the club also advised the SPFL that changing the game to the Friday evening would cause inconvenience to our supporters – many of whom travel a distance to watch the team playing.

“Accordingly, Arbroath FC objected to the change.

“However, the SPFL advised that they were to agree the request from Dundee United.

“The club then made further detailed representations objecting to this decision basing our position on the negative impact this change would have on the club’s preparations and the unfairness of the decision in respect of Arbroath FC, in terms of sporting integrity and disadvantage.

“Despite the club’s objections the SPFL have agreed to Dundee United’s request for a change of date.

“This is not the outcome that Arbroath FC anticipated.

“It is the view of the club’s directors that the commercialism surrounding this ‘centenary’ event has overtaken sporting fairness and the integrity of the Cinch Championship competition.”

Dundee United have been approached for comment.