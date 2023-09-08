Iconic Bon Accord soft drinks on sale at Dundee and Fife supermarkets

Nostalgic shoppers in Dundee and Fife have more options to get their fix of iconic Bon Accord soft drinks, thanks to a new supply deal with Sainbury’s.

The 120-year-old brand has been relaunched and refreshed by Karen Knowles, the great-great granddaughter of its Robb family founders, and business partner Nathan Burrough.

Instead of the sugary, neon-coloured drinks of the past, Bon Accord’s 21st Century descendents are flavoured with natural sweeteners and real fruit juices to tempt the tastebuds of more health-conscious consumers.

They are also fully compliant with modern-day reules governing the fat, salt and sugar content of soft drinks.

Delivering fizzy pop to homes across the land

Although the business is now based in Edinburgh, its roots are firmly in the north-east.

The brand was born in Arbroath in 1903 and went on to become one of Scotland’s leading soft drink manufacters. It had depots in Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh, starting points for a fleet of trucks carrying crates of clanking glass bottles of fizzzy pop for home deliveries throughout Scotland.

Empties were also collected in a recycling initiative way ahead of its time.

But, due to the growth of supermarkets and the switch to plastic packaging, the company closed in 2000.

Famous old name was revived by fourth generation family member in 2016

Ms Knowles worked in the food industry for 10 years before coming up with the idea to reinvent the family business.

She and Mr Burrough launched their firm, Bon Accord Soft Drinks, in 2016.

Their 100% naturally sweetened range is now available, in 750ml bottles, at major Sainbury’s stores across Scotland.

Shoppers in Dundee can get their Bon Accord fix at the grocery giant’s superstore on Tom Johnston Road.

Superstores in Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy, and on Riverside Road, Leven, are also stocking the drinks.

The “sharing” range includes rhubarb soda, cloudy lemonade, and ginger beer varieties.

Ms Knowles, the soft drink producer’s managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Sainsbury’s and are over the moon to announce that our 100% naturally sweetened drinks will be available to even more people across Scotland, thanks to this partnership.

“Our emphasis on natural ingredients and environmentally conscious packaging makes us stand out in the soft drinks space, and we can’t wait for more people to try our refreshing and better-for-you drinks.”

She added: “We’ve recently revamped our recipes, meaning Bon Accord drinks are now high-fat, salt and sugar compliant. Our customers asked and we listened. Our iconic soft drinks just got so much better with the already naturally sweetened drinks now having an even lower sugar content.

“Our new range of naturally sweetened soft drinks is perfect for anyone looking for a healthier take on a classic drink.”

Branches of Sainsbury’s in Aberdeen, Nairn and central belt locations are stocking Bon Accord too. The drinks are also available at some Co-op and Morrisons supermarkets in Scotland, as well as online.