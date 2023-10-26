Anstruther Skatepark Group’s half pipe dream will continue despite ‘massive setback’

Devastated East Neuk youngsters have pledged to continue the fight for a skatepark despite the withdrawal of council support.

Anstruther Skatepark Group has been forced back to the drawing board following two years of work to develop a facility in the town.

Their dream appeared dashed this week when councillors ruled their bid for a development in Bankie Park had attracted too many objectors.

Around 150 people living near the site fear it would result in noise and anti-social behaviour.

And they are worried the concrete structure would ruin the green space and prevent local events from taking place.

Members of north east Fife area committee said the lack of community cohesion meant they could not support the skatepark.

However, the group insists their efforts will continue.

Group denies Anstruther ‘civil war’ claims

Alistair MacLeod, of Anstruther Skatepark Group, said: “We are obviously extremely disappointed with the success of the motion put forward by the Lib Dem councillor that effectively ended Fife Council’s support for the new facility.

“It’s even more upsetting given all the hard work young people and volunteers put into a local democratic process that agreed the best site was Bankie Park.”

Councillors heard claims this week the community was split on the issue.

The situation was previously described as toxic and verging on a civil war.

However, Mr MacLeod said the group’s own consultations – backed by the community council – showed the opposite was true.

“Multiple surveys and a good local democratic process have all shown that Bankie Park was the most suitable site for the small scale, multi-use skatepark,” he said.

Council allocated £20,000 towards Anstruther skatepark bid

“We had even been allocated £20,000 towards the costs of the skatepark by this same committee in March 2022.

“This was on top of gaining substantial support from the council parks development team.”

He added: “If this is democracy then it only serves a very few.

“Whilst this is a massive setback, the group will continue to fight for decent services for young people in Anstruther and surrounding area.”

Three possible skatepark sites were put before the committee.

They were Bankie Park and Waid Academy in Anstruther, and West Braes in Pittenweem.

However, members voted by six votes to five not to progress any of them.