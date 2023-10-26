Anstruther Skatepark Group’s half pipe dream will continue despite ‘massive setback’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Anstruther Skatepark Group’s half pipe dream will continue despite ‘massive setback’

Youngsters say they will keep up the fight for "decent services" in the town.

By Claire Warrender
Anstruther Skatepark Group will keep up the fight.
Anstruther Skatepark Group will keep up the fight. Image: Supplied by Anstruther Skatepark Group.

Devastated East Neuk youngsters have pledged to continue the fight for a skatepark despite the withdrawal of council support.

Anstruther Skatepark Group has been forced back to the drawing board following two years of work to develop a facility in the town.

Their dream appeared dashed this week when councillors ruled their bid for a development in Bankie Park had attracted too many objectors.

Campaigners said Bankie Park was the best place for Anstruther skatepark.
Campaigners said Bankie Park in Anstruther was the best place for a skatepark. Image: Google.

Around 150 people living near the site fear it would result in noise and anti-social behaviour.

And they are worried the concrete structure would ruin the green space and prevent local events from taking place.

Members of north east Fife area committee said the lack of community cohesion meant they could not support the skatepark.

However, the group insists their efforts will continue.

Group denies Anstruther ‘civil war’ claims

Alistair MacLeod, of Anstruther Skatepark Group, said: “We are obviously extremely disappointed with the success of the motion put forward by the Lib Dem councillor that effectively ended Fife Council’s support for the new facility.

“It’s even more upsetting given all the hard work young people and volunteers put into a local democratic process that agreed the best site was Bankie Park.”

Members of Anstruther Skatepark Group with MSP Willie Rennie.
Members of Anstruther Skatepark Group with MSP Willie Rennie. Image: Supplied by Anstruther Skatepark Group.

Councillors heard claims this week the community was split on the issue.

The situation was previously described as toxic and verging on a civil war.

However, Mr MacLeod said the group’s own consultations – backed by the community council – showed the opposite was true.

“Multiple surveys and a good local democratic process have all shown that Bankie Park was the most suitable site for the small scale, multi-use skatepark,” he said.

Council allocated £20,000 towards Anstruther skatepark bid

“We had even been allocated £20,000 towards the costs of the skatepark by this same committee in March 2022.

“This was on top of gaining substantial support from the council parks development team.”

He added: “If this is democracy then it only serves a very few.

“Whilst this is a massive setback, the group will continue to fight for decent services for young people in Anstruther and surrounding area.”

Three possible skatepark sites were put before the committee.

They were Bankie Park and Waid Academy in Anstruther, and West Braes in Pittenweem.

However, members voted by six votes to five not to progress any of them.

More from Fife

A section of Leven sea wall has collapsed
Stay away warning as part of Leven sea wall collapses
Main Street, Thornton. Image: Google Street View
Man taken to hospital after car crashes into wall and parked car in Fife
death of Fife firefighter
'Deep sadness' at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player
Elie fireworks are cancelled.
East Neuk fireworks display cancelled amid crowd size fears
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
The A92 is shut due to flooding. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A92 shut in north-east Fife due to severe flooding as other roads hit across…
Met Office yellow rain alert area on October 27 2023.
Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued
Largo Cemetery in Fife.
Fife Council to claim back un-used burial lairs and stop pre-sales as cemeteries fill…
Cardenden resident Chris King surveys the damage caused by the flood water to his property in August 2020.
Funding finally in place to replace inadequate Fife bridge three years on from major…

Conversation