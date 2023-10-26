Controversial driving ban to be introduced outside Broughty Ferry primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial driving ban to be introduced outside Broughty Ferry primary school

Restrictions will affect several streets during pick-up and drop-off times.

By Ellidh Aitken
The driving rules will be in place at Eastern Primary from Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The driving rules will be in place at Eastern Primary from Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Controversial rules that will ban driving outside a Broughty Ferry school are being introduced next week.

Eastern Primary, on Camperdown Street, is the latest to join Dundee’s School Streets exclusion zone scheme.

From Monday, restrictions will be in place on vehicles entering the signposted area during drop-off time, from 8.30am until 9.15am, and pick-up, between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Only residents and school transport with permits will be allowed in during these times.

Which streets are affected by Eastern Primary School driving ban?

The streets affected by the scheme at Easter Primary School are:

  • Camperdown Street
  • Church Street
  • Seafield Road
  • Harley Street
  • Stanley Road
The driving ban will affect several streets around Eastern Primary School. Image: Dundee City Council

Dundee City Council says the initiative is designed to discourage driving to and from schools and to encourage more active forms of travel.

Councillor Steven Rome, fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener, said: “These exclusion zones are designed to improve safety for children and to cut down on traffic problems that also impact local residents.

“We want to encourage more and more children to take active travel choices to get to and from school – whether that is walking, cycling or by scooter.

“The council is also working to cut down harmful emissions near schools, and the safer streets initiative also contributes to our wider climate change response.”

A free permit for display on windscreens to identify residents’ vehicles is available from the council.

Drivers have been seen flouting rules at Forthill Primary in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A total of eight schools already take part in the scheme.

This includes Dundee’s biggest primary school, Forthill in Broughty Ferry, where parents say the roads continue to be “dangerously busy” with drivers ignoring the rules.

Earlier this year, taxi drivers hit out after disabled residents were told not to use taxis while the rules are in force at schools in Dundee.

Driving ban to be introduced to more Dundee schools in weeks ahead

The rules will be introduced outside a series of other primary schools in Dundee in the weeks ahead.

The dates for the introduction of other School Streets initiatives are as follows:

  • Mill O’ Mains Primary – November 6
  • Clepington Primary – November 13
  • St Pius RC Primary – November 20
  • St Ninian’s RC Primary – TBC (2023)

