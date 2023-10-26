Controversial driving ban to be introduced outside Broughty Ferry primary school

Controversial rules that will ban driving outside a Broughty Ferry school are being introduced next week.

Eastern Primary, on Camperdown Street, is the latest to join Dundee’s School Streets exclusion zone scheme.

From Monday, restrictions will be in place on vehicles entering the signposted area during drop-off time, from 8.30am until 9.15am, and pick-up, between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Only residents and school transport with permits will be allowed in during these times.

Which streets are affected by Eastern Primary School driving ban?

The streets affected by the scheme at Easter Primary School are:

Camperdown Street

Church Street

Seafield Road

Harley Street

Stanley Road

Dundee City Council says the initiative is designed to discourage driving to and from schools and to encourage more active forms of travel.

Councillor Steven Rome, fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener, said: “These exclusion zones are designed to improve safety for children and to cut down on traffic problems that also impact local residents.

“We want to encourage more and more children to take active travel choices to get to and from school – whether that is walking, cycling or by scooter.

“The council is also working to cut down harmful emissions near schools, and the safer streets initiative also contributes to our wider climate change response.”

A free permit for display on windscreens to identify residents’ vehicles is available from the council.

A total of eight schools already take part in the scheme.

This includes Dundee’s biggest primary school, Forthill in Broughty Ferry, where parents say the roads continue to be “dangerously busy” with drivers ignoring the rules.

Earlier this year, taxi drivers hit out after disabled residents were told not to use taxis while the rules are in force at schools in Dundee.

Driving ban to be introduced to more Dundee schools in weeks ahead

The rules will be introduced outside a series of other primary schools in Dundee in the weeks ahead.

The dates for the introduction of other School Streets initiatives are as follows: