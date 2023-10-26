Listed building at Fife’s Victoria Hospital in ‘very poor condition’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Listed building at Fife’s Victoria Hospital in ‘very poor condition’

Inspectors have raised 'serious concerns' over the Phase 1 building, which was listed last year.

By Chloe Burrell
Phase 1 of Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Phase 1 of Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors have raised “serious concerns” over the condition of part of Fife’s largest hospital.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy was inspected between July and August.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland visited the older Phase 1 building of the hospital.

Despite staff performing well and receiving praise, the building was found to be in “very poor condition” with one ward particularly worse for wear.

The 1950s Phase 1 block was given a category-C listing in July 2022.

‘Serious concerns’ about condition of Phase 1 block

Speaking after the report was published on Thursday Donna Maclean, chief inspector of Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “Staff were responsive to patients’ needs, and patients and visitors were complimentary about staff and the care they provided.

“Staff told us they felt supported and listened to by senior managers.

“However, we were required to raise serious concerns about the condition of the healthcare environment within the older building of the hospital known as ‘Phase 1’, which was in very poor condition, with one ward significantly worse than other areas.

“We had concerns about the oversight, communication and escalation process in relation to the condition of this environment.

“We informed senior hospital managers of our serious concerns and they responded quickly to assess the risks and took immediate action including moving inpatients to another ward.

“We also raised further concerns about the completion, oversight and governance of planned preventative maintenance of the healthcare built environment within Phase 1.

“This includes testing of safety equipment such as fire doors, smoke dampers and the ventilation plant.”

Phase 1 is at the Hayfield Road entrance of Victoria Hospital. Image: Google Street View

The Phase 1 Block was built between 1956 and 1958 in a modernist style using non-traditional building materials and methods.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, its canopied roof deck is of particular special interest as a rare surviving example in the context of a Scottish hospital.

NHS Fife’s action plan for Victoria Hospital

Ms Maclean continued: “Other areas of improvement identified included the systems in place to ensure staff act on patients’ early warning scores to carry out further vital observations, as well as hand hygiene, safe storage of cleaning products and patient dignity when being moved around the hospital.”

To meet the requirements at the hospital, NHS Fife has developed an action plan.

The health board states that work is now underway to rectify the concerns.

Janette Keennan, NHS Fife director of nursing, said: “The unannounced inspection of the Victoria Hospital was extensive, with the Healthcare Improvement Scotland team visiting 19 different wards and areas across three days.

“We are pleased that the report of the inspection recognises the efforts of our staff, who in particularly challenging circumstances continue to be responsive to the needs of those in our care.

“Furthermore, we are also pleased that patients and their loved ones were complimentary about the care they received.

“A number of improvement actions were also highlighted in the inspection report and work has already begun to address and rectify these areas.”

