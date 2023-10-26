Listed building at Fife’s Victoria Hospital in ‘very poor condition’

Inspectors have raised “serious concerns” over the condition of part of Fife’s largest hospital.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy was inspected between July and August.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland visited the older Phase 1 building of the hospital.

Despite staff performing well and receiving praise, the building was found to be in “very poor condition” with one ward particularly worse for wear.

The 1950s Phase 1 block was given a category-C listing in July 2022.

‘Serious concerns’ about condition of Phase 1 block

Speaking after the report was published on Thursday Donna Maclean, chief inspector of Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “Staff were responsive to patients’ needs, and patients and visitors were complimentary about staff and the care they provided.

“Staff told us they felt supported and listened to by senior managers.

“However, we were required to raise serious concerns about the condition of the healthcare environment within the older building of the hospital known as ‘Phase 1’, which was in very poor condition, with one ward significantly worse than other areas.

“We had concerns about the oversight, communication and escalation process in relation to the condition of this environment.

“We informed senior hospital managers of our serious concerns and they responded quickly to assess the risks and took immediate action including moving inpatients to another ward.

“We also raised further concerns about the completion, oversight and governance of planned preventative maintenance of the healthcare built environment within Phase 1.

“This includes testing of safety equipment such as fire doors, smoke dampers and the ventilation plant.”

The Phase 1 Block was built between 1956 and 1958 in a modernist style using non-traditional building materials and methods.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, its canopied roof deck is of particular special interest as a rare surviving example in the context of a Scottish hospital.

NHS Fife’s action plan for Victoria Hospital

Ms Maclean continued: “Other areas of improvement identified included the systems in place to ensure staff act on patients’ early warning scores to carry out further vital observations, as well as hand hygiene, safe storage of cleaning products and patient dignity when being moved around the hospital.”

To meet the requirements at the hospital, NHS Fife has developed an action plan.

The health board states that work is now underway to rectify the concerns.

Janette Keennan, NHS Fife director of nursing, said: “The unannounced inspection of the Victoria Hospital was extensive, with the Healthcare Improvement Scotland team visiting 19 different wards and areas across three days.

“We are pleased that the report of the inspection recognises the efforts of our staff, who in particularly challenging circumstances continue to be responsive to the needs of those in our care.

“Furthermore, we are also pleased that patients and their loved ones were complimentary about the care they received.

“A number of improvement actions were also highlighted in the inspection report and work has already begun to address and rectify these areas.”