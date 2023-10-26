Dundee pharmacy broken into for second time in 8 days

A Dundee pharmacy is shut after it was broken into for the second time in just eight days.

Richardson Pharmacy on Blackness Road was targeted in the early hours of Thursday.

Work is taking place to fix damage at the West End store – after intruders reportedly smashed their way in.

It is not yet known whether anything was stolen during the break-in.

The same pharmacy was targeted last Wednesday.

One 28-year-old woman – who lives locally – said: “It’s concerning that this has happened again in such a short space of time.

“One of the police officers mentioned the incident last week at the same pharmacy.

“When I came past at around 9am, the staff were all standing outside – there was glass everywhere.

“Something was being concealed in a plastic container outside, which I’m assuming was some sort of evidence.”

Concern as Blackness Road chemist hit with second break-in

One man said he saw police at the scene just before 1am.

He said: “It looks like it’s been another smash-and-grab raid on the shop.

“It’s concerning that this has happened again, so soon after what took place last week.

“CID were in the other local stores looking for CCTV.

“From what we’re hearing, the chemist will hopefully reopen this afternoon.”

Staff at the shop declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating a report of a housebreaking at a business premises in Blackness Road, Dundee which occurred around 12.40am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0096 of October 26.”