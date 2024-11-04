Fife bricklayer created bank of secret intimate photos of his ex-partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife bricklayer created bank of secret intimate photos of his ex-partner

Steven Brown, now on the sex offenders register, admitted snapping the woman unbeknownst while she slept, got changed and bent over to pick things up.

By Ross Gardiner
Steven Brown
Steven Brown was placed on the sex offenders register at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A creepy Fife bricklayer stashed “numerous” secret intimate photos of his former partner that she did not know he’d taken.

Self-employed Steven Brown, of Ellisland Avenue in Kirkcaldy, secretly snapped pictures of his long-term partner while she was asleep, getting changed and bending over to pick up things.

Perverted Brown also pestered the woman for sex, including telling her to get drunk first.

Steven Brown at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Now on the sex offenders register, Brown has had his phone seized by a court and must steer clear of his victim for two years.

Perverted photos

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson explained that in 2022, after the relationship had ended, the woman was on Brown’s phone and found intimate photographs of herself.

Some showed her asleep, some naked and in others she was partially clothed.

They were taken some years before.

Early in 2023, the woman discussed the photographs with Brown but he continued to take photographs of her and repeatedly made sexual remarks and asked sexual questions.

In May last year, she began to record him as he told her if she had sex with him five times, she “could live without restrictions”.

The following month, while the woman was getting ready for a night out with friends, Brown resumed his badgering for sex.

He told her: “You could go out and get fully drunk and you wouldn’t even notice.

“If you can suck it up for one night… I’m not going to pester you for it again.”

Sexually motivated

After being arrested, police scrutinised Brown’s phone.

They found “numerous” intimate photos of the woman, including when Brown had lifted bedcovers when she had been asleep.

Ms Robertson asked a sentencing sheriff to find Brown’s conduct had a significant sexual element and met the test to place him on the sex offenders register.

She said: “It’s very clear that the offences are sexually motivated.

“His behaviour was a persistent, repetitive and sexually-motivated course of conduct.”

Not suitable for rehabilitation scheme

At a previous hearing, Brown admitted that for more than four years, he engaged in a course of behaviour which was abusive.

Defence solicitor Emily Simpson said: “He is not suitable for the Caledonian Men’s Programme.

“Mr Brown has no previous convictions.

“He is aware she had access to his phone due to her having thought that he was cheating.

“He had also had a number of photos sent to him.

“Mr Brown has no issue with the phone being forfeited (and) has no problem with a non-harassment order being imposed.

“There is a sexual element – that cannot be denied. I would suggest it’s not significant.”

“Serious” offence

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC imposed a direct alternative to imprisonment.

He ordered Brown, 39, to complete 240 hours of unpaid work in a year.

The sheriff granted forfeiture of his phone, ordered him to pay £2,000 compensation and made a non-harassment order lasting 24 months.

He also placed Brown on the sex offenders register for a year.

The sheriff said: “This is a serious offence and I’ve had sight of a victim impact statement in which (the complainer) sets out in some considerable detail the psychological harm your behaviour has caused.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

